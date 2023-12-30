TWOB BGMI Winter Invitational 2023 Finale Day 1: Overall standings, overview, and more

Day 1 of the TWOB BGMI Winter Invitational 2023 Finale came to a close on December 30. Chemin Esports topped the leaderboard with 107 points after winning three matches in this stage. Aerobotz (88) and Big Brother (67) also got off to a strong start, occupying second and third places, respectively. Revenant Esports came fourth with 59 points after playing six games.

Team XSpark saw a modest start to the finale, finishing ninth with 36 points. Team Aaru acquired the 10th spot with 35 points. Medal and Team Omega came 12th and 13th with 25 and 23 points, respectively. X7 Esports earned only 18 points at an average of three per game.

Day 1 overview of TWOB BGMI Winter Invitational 2023 Finale

Overall standings of Grand Finals Day 1 (Image via Rooter)

Match 1 - Erangel

Chemin Esports, an inexperienced roster, amazed everyone by securing a 29-point victory in the opener. Reckoning Esports started the finale on a high note as well, registering 17 points on the board. Aerobotz and Entity collected 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Match 2 - Miramar

Sensei-led Revenant Esports conquered the second game with 28 points, including 13 eliminations. Aerobotz and Team Tamilas took 16 points each, while 7H and Medal Esports got 11 points each. Entity and Genesis didn’t gain any points in this game.

Match 3 - Sanhok

After two good games, Aerobotz once again played perfectly and got a 27-point Chicken Dinner in this Sanhok match. Big Brother and Team XSpark made an excellent comeback, scoring 19 and 18 points, respectively. Revenant stole 13 important points in this game of the BGMI Winter Invitational Finale.

Match 4 - Vikendi

Big Brother pulled off a 22-point victory. Chemin Esports’ impressive performance helped them get 19 points. Revenant Esports managed to add 15 points to their tally.

Match 5 - Miramar

Chemin Esports retained their amazing gameplay from their previous games and notched up the fifth match with 20 points. Entity Gaming looked great in this game and got 20 points as well. Team Meow and Team Aaru obtained 17 and 13 points, respectively.

Match 6 - Erangel

Chemin Esports yet again surprised everybody with their mesmerizing skills and won their third Chicken Dinner with 28 points. Big Brother Esports accumulated 19 points, while Team Aaru secured 17 crucial points. Aerobotz got 14 points in the last round of the BGMI Winter Invitational Finale Day 1.