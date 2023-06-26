Upthrust BGMI Challengers Showdown 2023 Grand Finals Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The Grand Finals of the Upthrust BGMI Challengers Showdown commenced on June 25, with Orangutan and Blind Esports taking first and second places with 57 points each after Day 1. Both squads preferred to play aggressively in most of their matches. WSB Gaming and Gladiators occupied third and fourth seats with 50 points each.

Enigma Gaming and OR Esports captured fifth and sixth places with 43 and 42 points, respectively. The top six performers on the first day secured one Chicken Dinner each. GodLike Esports finished eighth after a great performance in their sixth match. Team Soul, led by Omega, gained 27 points and ranked ninth on Day 1. Revenant and Velocity had a slow day, ending up in the 15th and 16th positions, respectively.

Upthrust BGMI Challengers Showdown Grand Finals Day 1 results

OR Esports was off to a splendid start in the Grand Finale, emerging as the victor in the opening match with 22 points. GodLike Esports seized 13 points, including seven kills, thanks to Jonathan’s performance. Medal Esports and INS grabbed 10 points each.

Enigma Gaming clinched the second game with six eliminations after showcasing their coordination throughout the battle. Blind Esports made some aggressive plays and scored 17 points, including 16 kills, despite being knocked out earlier in the match.

Team Gladiators had a stunning performance throughout the third encounter, earning a glamorous 15-kill Chicken Dinner. Their BGMI pros, Shogun and Destro, eliminated seven and three players, respectively. WSB and OR Esports registered 12 and nine points, respectively, while GodLike, Soul, Orangutan, and Entity got only three points each.

Day 1 standings of BGMI Challengers Showdown (Image via Upthrust)

Blind Esports pulled off a stunning 12-kill victory in the fourth game, maintaining their dominance. BGMI rising star Spower from Blind Esports earned six eliminations. Orangutan and Team Gladiators secured 14 and 11 points, respectively. GodLike, OR, and Velocity Gaming obtained one point each.

The fifth match, which was held in Erangle, was won by Orangutan Gaming with 14 frags. It was also a lucrative game for Enigma and Soul, as they scored 15 and 11 points, respectively. GodLike and Medal struggled here and gained only one point each.

After Team Xspark faltered in the final battle, WSB won the sixth battle with 16 points. Entity Gaming, led by BGMI veteran Saumraj, garnered 12 points, while GodLike and Blind obtained ten and six points, respectively.

