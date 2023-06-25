Upthrust BGMI Challengers Showdown 2023 Semifinals: Overall standings, top players, finalists, and more

The Upthrust BGMI Challengers Showdown Semifinals concluded on a fascinating note, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. The five-day stage saw 24 teams battling for 16 spots in the Finals, which will take place from June 25 to 30. Gladiators Esports (ex. Chemin Esports roster) showed exemplary gameplay to come first in the Semifinals.

The squad performed well from the first match and maintained their gameplay consistency throughout this stage. They took out 118 enemies and raked in 177 points in total. Orangutan Esports, riding the wave of their red-hot form, once again displayed their impressive skills and claimed the second position with two chicken Dinners and a total of 156 points.

Blind Esports, winners of three third-party events in recent weeks, performed admirably, securing the third spot. This champion squad rose to the occasion once again, amassing 147 points.

Qualified teams for BGMI Challengers Showdown Finals

Here are all the teams going to the Finals:

Gladiators Esports Orangutan Gaming BLIND Esports OR Esports Team XSpark WSB Gaming Enigma Gaming Team Misfits Team VST Revenant Esports Medal Esports Velocity Gaming Gods Reign Team Soul Team INS Team GodLike

On the final day, Team Xspark, who had been first for a few days, slipped to the fifth spot with 143 points. Despite this, they managed to secure the highest number of Chicken Dinners in the Semifinals. Gods Reign made a splendid comeback in this stage. They've secured their spot in the Finals after occupying the 13th rank with 107 points.

Fan-favorite BGMI squads Team Soul and GodLike had their moments, but their overall performance wasn't as good as the other teams', resulting in them occupying 14th and 16th places, respectively.

Team 8Bit narrowly missed the qualification mark, finishing at the 17th rank, while 7Sea Esports' lack of placement points hindered their chances of qualifying. Chemin Esports and Global Esports struggled to find their rhythm and ultimately settled for the 19th and 20th spots, respectively. Team Insane, who played amazingly in the Skyesports Champions Series BGMI, came 22nd in this event.

AKop from Orangutan was the best fragger in this event's Semifinals, claiming 40 eliminations in his 20 matches. Justin from Gladiators and SprayGod from 7SEA came second and third, with 40 and 34 kills in terms of top players, respectively.

In the BGMI Challengers Grand Finals, 16 teams will engage in 30 matches for a prize pool of ₹10,00,000. The event will be streamed exclusively on Loco, offering fans the opportunity to watch all the thrilling action.

Poll : 0 votes