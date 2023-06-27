Upthrust BGMI Challengers Showdown 2023: Winners, overall standings, MVP, prize pool distribution, and more

Blind Esports's winning streak continued in BGMI third-party tournaments as they clinched the Upthrust Challengers Showdown. Following the game's re-release on May 29, it was their third triumph after delivering another emphatic performance. They garnered 104 points in 12 matches conducted across the two-day Grand Finale.

The squad achieved the top position after scintillating performances on the final day. However, it was an intense battle as they emerged victorious after finishing only two points ahead of the second-placed team. The organizers rewarded Blind Esports with a cash prize of ₹5,00,000.

Blind Spower has been named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Challengers Showdown Finals, claiming 23 finishes with an F/D ratio of 1.9. Jonathan from GodLike Esports finished second with 22 eliminations, followed by Secret from Entity Gaming.

Prize pool distribution of Upthrust BGMI Challengers Showdown

The showdown offered a total prize pool of ₹10,00,000, of which 50% went to the winners.

Blind Esports - ₹5,00,000

Gladiators Esports - ₹2,50,000

WSB Esports - ₹1,50,000

Spower (MVP) - ₹50,000

Most Kills - Blind Esports - ₹50,000

Team Gladiators, who were in the title race until the end, could only finish second with 102 points. The newly formed team, led by Destro, made an impressive effort throughout the Grand Finale and earned ₹2,50,000 in prize money. WSB Gaming ranked third with 95 points after exhibiting their stellar performance.

Orangutan Gaming, who stood first after the first six games, slipped to fourth place at the end of the play. OR Esports, with two Chicken Dinners, gained the fifth spot with 89 points. Meanwhile, Godlike Esports showed some amazing play on Day 2 and finished sixth on the scoreboard.

Overall standings in Grand Finals (Image via Upthrust Esports)

Enigma Gaming slipped from fifth to eighth after a slight drop in their performance on the last day. Entity Gaming, led by BGMI pro Saumraj, held ninth with 61 points without any Chicken Dinner. Meanwhile, Medal Esports and Gods Reign came 11th and 12th with 48 points each.

It was an average tournament for fan favorite Team Soul as they earned only 44 points in 12 games and occupied 13th position. Team XSpark, who did well in the league phase, couldn't show the same intensity and ended up 15th. Revenant finished last in the Grand Finale of the BGMI Challengers Showdown.

