Upthrust BGMI Diwali Battle 2023 LAN Finale: Teams, schedule, prize pool, and how to watch 

The two-day Grand Finale of the Upthrust BGMI Diwali Battle is scheduled for November 7 and 8 in Bangalore, India. A total of 16 teams will make their appearance at the venue, of which eight have been invited directly to the final stage. Out of the allocated prize pool of ₹35 lakhs, Upthrust Esports will give away ₹5 lakhs during the Semifinals.

The Open Qualifier was played on October 14 and 15, where 1,020 teams competed for four spots in the Quarterfinals. The Semifinals were played from October 17 to 22 and featured 24 teams, including the top four performers from the Quarterfinals. Now, the top 16 will be seen vying for the trophy in the finals.

The ultimate showdown will be hosted in Bangalore at the same venue where the Skyesports Championship 5.0 Finale was recently held. Over the course of two days, fans can witness the battle live at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium from 1 pm onwards.

Upthrust BGMI Diwali Battle LAN Finals teams

Here are the 16 finalists for the Diwali Battle:

Team Soul GodLike Esports Team 8Bit Team XSpark Revenant Esports Gladiators Esports Blind Esports Orangutan Gaming Global Esports Team Tamilas Gods Reign Midwave OR Esports Gujarat Tigers Entity Gaming Psyche

Where to watch

The Diwali Battle Finale will be live-streamed exclusively on the Upthrust Esports' Rooter (OTT) channel at 1 pm. These 16 finalists will compete in 12 matches spread across four BGMI maps.

Daily map order

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Sanhok

Match 4 - Vikendi

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Erangel

Top teams to watch out for

Blind Esports clinched the Skyesports Championship 5.0 after a strong performance across 14 matches. As the Diwali Battle Finale will be played at the same stadium, the Manya-led club is expected to kick off its run on a positive note. Recently, the squad also ranked fourth in the BGIS 2023 and the BGMI India vs Korea Invitational.

Revenant Esports were second in the Skyesports Championship 5.0 and seem eager to showcase their skills in the upcoming battle. The experienced Sensei-led squad were seventh in the BGIS and fifth in the India vs Korea Invitational.

Gods Reign and BGIS 2023 champion Gladiators Esports are other popular lineups to follow in the BGMI Diwali Battle Finale. The two teams have been spectacular in their gameplay over the last few months. Fan favorites GodLike and Soul are also expected to make a much-needed comeback at the venue.