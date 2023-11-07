Upthrust BGMI Diwali Battle 2023 LAN Finals Day 1: Livestream, teams, map schedule, and more

Day 1 of the Upthrust BGMI Diwali Battle 2023 LAN Finals will commence on November 7 at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bangalore. A total of 16 teams will clash across two days for a prize pool of ₹30 lakh. The Skyesports Championship 5.0 Finale was recently organized at the same stadium. Fans are welcome to catch the action live at the venue.

Eight BGMI teams have been given direct invites to the Grand Finals, while eight teams have progressed to this stage through the recently concluded semifinals. These participants will be aiming for a strong start on Day 1, as there are only 14 matches in the LAN finale.

Participating teams in Upthrust BGMI Diwali Battle 2023 LAN Finals

Here are the teams that will be seen fighting in the Upthrust BGMI Diwali Battle 2023 LAN Finals:

Team Soul (Invited) GodLike Esports (Invited) Team 8Bit (Invited) Team XSpark (Invited) Revenant Esports (Invited) Gladiators Esports (Invited) Blind Esports (Invited) Orangutan Gaming (Invited) Global Esports Team Tamilas Gods Reign Midwave OR Esports Gujarat Tigers Entity Gaming Psyche

Map schedule and how to watch

The Diwali Battle Finale will see seven matches daily across three maps. The teams will kick off their campaign on the Erangel map at around 2 pm IST. Each day, four encounters will be hosted on the Erangel map, while two matches will be held on the Miramar map. Only one match will take place on the Sanhok map daily.

The Upthrust Esports YouTube and Rooter channels will broadcast the matches live.

Here is the map schedule for Day 1:

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Erangel

Match 4 - Sanhok

Match 5 - Erangel

Match 6 - Miramar

Match 7- Erangel

Top teams to follow in Diwali Battle Finals

Blind Esports have been in emphatic form as they recently came out victorious in the Skyesports Championship 5.0. The team, led by Manya, also had a spectacular run in the BGMI India vs Korea International and the 2023 BGIS. The marquee squad is expected to perform well in this event.

Revenant, Gods Reign, and Gladiators are the other teams that have been impressive over the last few weeks. These squads have many stalwarts on their rosters.

However, it should be noted that after winning the BGIS, Gladiators Esports have stumbled in their last two tournaments.

Crowd favorites GodLike and Team Soul had a decent run in the Skyesports BGMI Championship. However, both teams were unable to secure a podium finish. They will now aim to lift the trophy at the Diwali Battle.