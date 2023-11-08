Upthrust BGMI Diwali Battle 2023 LAN Finals Day 2: Livestream, teams, schedule, how to watch, and Day 1 results 

The second and last day of the Upthrust BGMI Diwali Battle LAN Finals, which takes place on November 8, will see the 16 finalists play their remaining seven matches. Entity Gaming are currently at the top of the standings after playing seven matches on the first day. Orangutan and Team Soul also had a strong showing on the opening day.

The Upthrust BGMI Diwali Battle LAN Finals are taking place at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bangalore. The tournament has a prize pool of ₹30 lakh. Out of the 16 participants, eight have been chosen from the previous stage (Semifinals), and the rest have been given a direct seat in the finale. The team that accumulates the most points will lift the trophy.

Upthrust BGMI Diwali Battle LAN Finals teams

The teams below are contesting in the Upthrust BGMI Diwali Battle LAN Finals:

Team Soul (Invited) GodLike Esports (Invited) Team 8Bit (Invited) Team XSpark (Invited) Revenant Esports (Invited) Gladiators Esports (Invited) Blind Esports (Invited) Orangutan Gaming (Invited) Global Esports Team Tamilas Gods Reign Midwave OR Esports Gujarat Tigers Entity Gaming Psyche

How to watch and map schedule

The first two matches of Day 2 will be broadcast on Uptrust Esports' YouTube channel, while the remaining five will be live-streamed on the Rooter (OTT) platform at 2 pm IST (in Hindi).

On November 8, there will be four matches on the Erangel map, two on Miramar, and one on Sanhok. Here is the map rotation for Day 2 of the Diwali Battle Finale:

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Erangel

Match 4 - Sanhok

Match 5 - Erangel

Match 6 - Miramar

Match 7- Erangel

Day 1 results

At the end of Day 1, the Saumraj-led Entity Gaming grabbed the top position with 81 points and 30 eliminations. They moved up to the top spot after securing a stunning victory in the last encounter of the day. Their star player, Gamlaboy, registered 12 kills in seven matches.

Orangutan Gaming secured the second position with 74 points and 39 finishes, while Team Soul finished third with 72 points. Both teams will need to be consistent on Day 2 as they are not far away from the table toppers on the scoreboard.

GodLike Esports, a fan-favorite BGMI squad, had a terrible start to the finale, scoring only 26 points and finishing in 15th place on the leaderboard. The Shadow-led team will have to demonstrate some extraordinary gameplay on Day 2 to earn a podium finish.