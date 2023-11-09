Upthrust BGMI Diwali Battle 2023 LAN Finals: Winners, MVP, points table, special awards, and more

The BGMI Diwali Battle Finale, hosted by Upthrust Esports, came to a close on November 8, with Entity Gaming claiming the trophy. The two-day Finale took place at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium, Bangalore, and offered a total prize money of ₹30 lakh. 16 Indian teams clashed with one another in 14 matches. It was an intense and interesting event, as the winner was not clear up until the very end.

The overall scores of Entity Gaming and Blind Esports were tied at 149, and interestingly, both teams had an equal number of Chicken Dinners. The winner of the Diwali Battle was then determined on the basis of position points. Entity Gaming took 51 kills and 98 position points, while Blind had collected 82 kills and 67 position points.

Overall points of BGMI Diwali Battle 2023 Finale

Here are the overall points of the 16 participants:

Entity Gaming - 149 points Blind Esports - 149 points Global Esports - 133 points Soul Esports - 132 points Orangutan - 128 points Gods Reign - 125 points OR Esports - 105 points GodLike Esports - 105 points Midwave Esports - 101 points 8Bit - 100 points Revenant Esports - 83 points Gujarat Tigers - 77 points Team Tamilas - 73 points Gladiator Esports - 71 points Psyche - 68 points Team XSpark - 61 points

Special awards

Dominator - NinjaBoi (Global Esports) High Impact Player - Jonathan (GodLike Esports) Lifesaver of LAN - Justin (Gladiator Esports) MVP - Blaze (Gods Reign) Immortal Player - Admino (OR Esports) Selfless Player - Aquanox (Gods Reign) Fan Favourite Team - Team Soul

Global Esports captured everyone's attention with their spectacular exploits in the competition. Their newly formed lineup led by Mavi bagged the third rank without a single Chicken Dinner and leapfrogged many renowned squads. NinjaBoi was given the Dominator award in this BGMI event.

Team Soul performed brilliantly and managed to claim fourth place with 132 points. The Omega-led team was impressive from the opening day and maintained their momentum until the end. Their two stars, Goblin and Neyo, had top-notch performances.

Orangutan Gaming had a mesmerizing run on Day 1, but they stumbled a bit on the final day. The club fell out of the top three and ended up in fifth spot with 128 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Gods Reign achieved sixth spot with 125 points and two Chicken Dinners. Blaze was the star athlete of the BGMI Diwali Finals and received the MVP award. Aquanox was awarded the Selflass Player title.

GodLike Esports got off to a horrible start as the experienced roster was 15th after Day 1. However, they exhibited a stunning comeback on Day 2 and secured eighth place on the overall scoreboard. Their BGMI veteran Jonathan was awarded the High Impact Player title.