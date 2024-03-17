Upthrust BGMI India Rising 2024 Week 1 Finals Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Team Soul absolutely dominated the first day of the Upthrust BGMI India Rising 2024 Week 1 Finals. The fan-favorite squad, led by Manya, won four Chicken Dinners in a row. They claimed 103 points in six matches and were the only team to cross the 100 point mark on Day 1. Spower and Rony from the club captured 17 and 15 eliminations, respectively.

Gujarat Togers surprised with their outcome and gained second spot with 61 points, including 44 finishes. Their BGMI athlete Wixxky was the best performer of Day 1 with 18 frags. Apollo from their squad also delivered stunning performances.

Hydra Official took third rank with 56 points after playing well in the majority of their matches. Marcos Gaming and Team Tamilas garnered 34 and 32 points, respectively, and both the squads will look to strengthen their positions on Day 2. Team Forever managed to pick up one Chicken Dinner and 33 points on the first day.

Day 1 overall standings of Upthrust BGMI India Rising 2024 Week 1 Finals

Each finalist of Week 1 played six matches on March 17. Here is the overall scoreboard:

Team Soul - 103 points Gujarat Tigers - 61 points Hydra Official - 56 points Marcos Gaming - 34 points Team Forever - 33 points Team Tamilas - 32 points Team 8Bit - 29 points Windgod Esports- 29 points GodLike Esports - 26 points WSB Gaming - 24 points Gods Reign- 23 points Team Aaru - 23 points Genexfm - 22 points Carnival Gaming- 20 points Enigma Gaming- 19 points Team XSpark - 13 points

Team 8Bit and Windgod Esports occupy seventh and eighth positions, respectively, and both claimed 29 points each. GodLike Esports also had a modest start as they garnered only 28 points on Day 1. The Jelly-led squad will hope to up their ranking on Sunday.

WSB Gaming scored 24 points at an average of four. Gods Reign, led by BGMI veteran Destro, accumulated only 23 points and came 11th in the overall ranking. Team Aaru and Genxfm secured 23 and 22 points respectively.

Carnival Gaming, led by Omega, failed to start the weekly finals on a good note as the side posted only 20 points on the board. Enigma and Team XSpark collected 19 and 13 points, respectively. They will aim to deliver better performances on Day 2 and finish the weekly finals into the Top 10.