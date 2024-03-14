Upthrust BGMI India Rising 2024 Week 1 Qualifier Day 2: Overall standings, summary, and more

Day 2 of the Upthrust BGMI India Rising 2024 Week 1 Qualifier ended on March 13. Team Soul jumped to the top position with 119 points and 79 eliminations. The team's Spower and Rony registered 30 and 17 kills, respectively, in eight matches. So far, the Manya-led squad has been consistent in its performances in this round.

Hydra Official moved up to the second spot with 71 points and 31 kills. The organization recently assigned Dreams as the captain of their BGMI squad, and they have been doing well under his leadership. Spraygod alone clinched 19 eliminations in this round.

Owais-led Team Forever had an incredible turnaround as they climbed up from the 14th position to the third spot on the table with 69 points. The team secured only 20 points in their first four matches but grabbed 49 points on Day 2. Meanwhile, Team XSpark slipped from the prime position to the fourth spot.

Overall scoreboard of Upthrust BGMI India Rising 2024 Week 1 Qualifier after Day 2

Here are the overall standings after the Upthrust BGMI India Rising 2024 Week 1 Qualifier Day 2:

Team Soul - 119 points Hydra Esports - 71 points Team Forever - 69 points Team XSpark - 67 points Team Aaru - 59 points Medal Esports - 54 points GodLike Esports - 54 points Gods Reign - 53 points WSB Gaming - 52 points Gujarat Tigers - 52 points Enigma Gaming - 50 points Team 8Bit - 49 points Carnival Gaming - 45 points Team Tamilas - 44 points Genxfm Esports - 44 points Marcos Gaming - 40 points Orangutan Gaming - 35 points Team Zero - 27 points Team Psyche - 24 points Windgod - 24 points Uprising Rivals - 22 points R Esports - 16 points Global Esports - 13 points Entity Gaming - 10 points

GodLike Esports finished seventh with 54 points, followed by eight-placed Gods Reign with 53 points. Gujarat Tigers and Team 8Bit secured the 10th and 12th spots with 52 and 49 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, Carnival Gaming showcased an improved performance on Day 2 and moved up to 14th spot with 45 points.

Team Tamilas finished 14th with 44 points. Meanwhile, Marcos, Orangutan, and Team Zero collected 40, 35, and 27 points respectively.

Windgod, led by Avi, scored only 24 points. Global Esports and Entity Gaming secured the 23rd and 24th spots with 13 and 10 points, respectively.