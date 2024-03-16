Upthrust BGMI India Rising 2024 Week 1 Qualifier: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The Upthrust BGMI India Rising 2024 Week 1 Qualifier came to an end on March 15. The top 16 teams advanced to the weekly finals, while the bottom eight were knocked out of the tournament. Team Soul finished the round at the top position with 166 points and 113 eliminations. Their player, Spower, was the top performer, bagging 37 kills in 16 matches.

Team Forever sealed second place with 139 points and 98 kills. The Owais-led brigade put in promising performances and found their rhythm in the qualifier round. Their player, Mafia, secured 30 eliminations and ranked second in the kill leaderboard.

Team Tamilas bagged the third spot on the table with 119 points. Under the leadership of MrIGL, the team has impressed everyone with their performances in the last few months.

Marcos Gaming and Hydra Officially finished fourth and fifth with 106 and 102 points, respectively.

Qualified teams for Upthrust BGMI India Rising 2024 Week 1 Finals

Here are the top 16 teams of the Upthrust BGMI India Rising 2024 Week 1 Qualifier who will play in the weekly finals on March 16 and March 17:

Team Soul Team Forever Team Tamilas Marcos Gaming Hydra Official GodLike Esports Team Aaru Team XSpark Gods Reign WSB Gaming Enigma Gaming Genxfm Esports Windgod Esports Team 8Bit Carnival Gaming Gujarat Tigers

GodLike Esports, led by BGMI pro Jelly, bagged sixth place in this round with 99 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team Aaru and XSpark secured the seventh and eighth spots, respectively. Gods Reign claimed three Chicken Dinners but was inconsistent and finished ninth with 95 points.

Windgod and Team 8Bit accumulated 92 points each. Meanwhile, Carnival Gaming scored 89 points and finished 15th. Gujarat Tigers, led by Shadow, collected 85 points and secured the 16th position.

Eliminated teams from Week 1

Here are the bottom eight teams that failed to advance to the week 1 finals:

Medal Esports Uprising Esports Orangutan Gaming Global Esports Team Zero Team Psyche R Esports Entity Gaming

Medal Esports, who recently signed Darklord, finished 17th in the Week 1 Qualifier with 81 points. Meanwhile, Uprising Esports and Orangutan Gaming garnered 73 and 69 points, respectively, in their 16 matches.

Global Esports also played poorly and finished 20th in the overall leaderboard. Team Zero, which features experienced BGMI players Scout and NinjaJod, ended up in 21st place with 62 points. Entity Gaming came in last with 37 points.