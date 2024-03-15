Upthrust BGMI India Rising Week 1 Qualifier Day 3: Overall standings, summary, and more

Team Soul finished Day 3 of the Upthrust BGMI India Rising Week 1 Qualifier at the top of the overall standings. The team, led by Manya, accumulated 134 points after 12 matches. Despite having a poor run on Thursday, they managed to retain the first position, thanks to their performances in the first two days of the round.

Team Forever continued their stellar run on Day 3 and moved up to second place in the overall leaderboard with 117 points. The Owais-led unit secured two Chicken Dinners and 81 kills in 12 matches. Their star player, Mafia, alone clinched 27 kills.

Hydra Esports, playing under new captain Dreams, finished third with 96 points. SprayGod picked up 24 eliminations for the team.

Overall leaderboard of Upthrust BGMI India Rising Week 1 Qualifier after Day 3

Here are the standings of the Upthrust BGMI India Rising Week 1 Qualifier after Day 3:

Team Soul - 134 points Team Forever - 117 points Hydra Official - 96 points GodLike Esports - 88 points Team XSpark - 85 points Team Tamilas - 81 points Team Aaru - 80 points Team 8Bit - 75 points Marcos Gaming - 73 points Gujarat Tigers - 73 points WSB Gaming - 70 points Gods Reign - 70 points Enigma Gaming - 68 points Genxfm Esports - 67 points Medal Esports - 66 points Windgod Esports - 59 points Team Zero - 57 points Orangutan - 54 points Carnival Gaming - 53 points Team Psyche - 39 points Global Esports - 39 points R Esports - 31 points Uprising Rivals - 29 points

GodLike Esports kept up their fine run on Day 3 and jumped to fourth place with 88 points. Meanwhile, Team XSpark finished fifth with 85 points and 56 kills.

Six-placed Team Tamilas and eighth-placed 8Bit secured 82 and 75 points, respectively.

Gujarat Tigers secured the 10th position with 73 points after 12 matches. Gods Reign came in 12th with 70 points. Medal Esports, who recently signed Darklord, finished 15th with 66 points.

Renowned BGMI teams Carnival Gaming and Orangutan struggled on Day 3 and collected only 53 and 54 points, respectively. They will have to play well in their remaining four encounters to reach the Weekly Finals. Global and Entity Gaming, on the other hand, garnered 30 and 20 points, respectively.

The last day of the Week 1 Qualifier will be held on March 15, 2024.