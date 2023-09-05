Upthrust BGMI Pro Showdown Season 2 Day 2: Overall standings, top players, overview, and more 

Team Soul has acquired the leading position with 99 points following another strong performance on the second day of BGMI Pro Showdown Season 2 League. The fan-favorites grabbed a Chicken Dinner today and climbed to the summit. Their IGL, Omega, also performed outstandingly and singlehandedly eliminated 13 enemies in six matches.

Gujarat Tigers jumped to second with 78 points and two Chicken Dinners. They commenced Day 2 with a fine victory in the first game and will try to secure the top spot tomorrow. Blind Esports delivered an improved performance today and grabbed third place with 76 points. The Manya-led unit scored 48 points in their three matches on Day 2, which propelled them to a strong position.

Day 2 overview of BGMI Pro Showdown Season 2 League Stage

Top 8 teams after Pro Showdown Day 2 (Image via Upthrust)

Gladiators Esports, the BGMI Masters Series S2 champions, posted 75 points on the board without taking any Chicken Dinner. Meanwhile, OR Esports dropped from first to fifth with 71 points after failing to maintain consistency on Day 2. Entity (62) and Chemin (56) took seventh and eighth places, respectively.

Velocity Gaming gained 53 points in six games (Image via Upthrust Esports)

Team Tamilas and WSB Gaming slipped to 11th and 12th after adding a measly nine and six points to their respective tallies on Tuesday. Owais-led Enigma Gaming and 8Bit Esports settled with 14th and 15th, respectively, after showing notable improvement on Day 2.

Team Xspark slipped to 19th position (Image via Upthrust)

Orangutan Gaming, who recently presented impressed in the BGMS 2023, claimed 39 points, followed by Team XSpark and Revenant. Thanks to a mesmerizing performance, GenxFM leaped from the bottom and finished 21st with 37 points. On the other hand, Team Insane suffered a mediocre outing as the Aadi-led BGMI squad slid down to 22nd spot.

BGMI Showdown scoreboard after Day 2 (Image via Upthrust)

At the end of Day 2, Gods Reign and Global Esports ended up in 25th and 26th position with 30 and 29 points, respectively. GodLike Esports secured a meager five points, leading to a miserable tally of 22 that condemned them to 29th position. Numen and Marcos Gaming finished behind them with 20 and 19 points, respectively.

Star BGMI player AJ from Gujarat Tigers currently ranks first with 15 eliminations on the kill leaderboard. Right behind him, Omega from Team Soul claims second place with 13 kills. Rony from Blind and OR Admino hold third and fourth spots, respectively.