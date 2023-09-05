Upthrust BGMI Pro Showdown Season 2 League Day 1: Overall standings, top three players, overview, and more

Following the conclusion of the opening day, OR Esports ensured first place with 44 points in the League Stage of the Upthrust BGMI Pro Showdown Season 2. The Jelly-led team jumped to the top after notching a 29-point victory in the fifth game, held between Group B and D on Erangel. On the first day, each of the 32 participants played three games.

Team Soul looked impressive and remained consistent as they finished second with 44 points without getting any Chicken Dinner. The Omega-led lineup played wonderfully in their second and third games and ended the opening day on a confident note. Their player, Hector, ranked three in the overall kill leaderboard with seven eliminations.

Day 1 results of BGMI Pro Showdown League Stage

OR Esports and Team Soul collected 44 points each on Day 1 (Image via Upthrust)

Team Tamilas also got off to a promising beginning as they gained 43 points and 26 kills. The newly formed roster will concentrate on retaining a steady pace in their remaining matches in the League Stage. WSB (41), Chemin (37), and Gujarat Tigers (35) earned a Chicken Dinner each, claiming fourth, fifth, and seventh positions, respectively.

Blind Esports obtained 10th rank after three matches (Image via Upthrust)

Blind and Orangutan Esports settled for 10th and 11th, respectively. Both lineups managed to win a Chicken Dinner for their troubles. Team Insane, led by Aadi, suffered an underwhelming outing, grabbing 21 points at an average of seven. Pukar-led Team XSpark finished 16th with 20 points and will try to regain their panache tomorrow.

GodLike secured 17 points on Day 1 (Image via Upthrust)

Gods Reign, Global Esports, and GodLike secured 20, 19, and 17 points, respectively. Enigma Gaming, led by BGMI veteran Owais, collected a meager 14 points in their first three encounters. Breathing down their necks, Hyderabad Hydras, who recently formed a new roster, gained 13 points.

Overall standings of Pro Showdown S2 Day 1 (Image via Upthrust)

Genesis, Marcos, and Revenant Esports had a disappointing start, as each team could only muster nine points at an average of three. Oneblade and One Like got six points, while GenXfm stood last in the overall ranking with three points.

Max from OR was the top individual scorer with 12 eliminations, followed by AJ from Gujarat Tigers with 10, and Hector from Team Soul. The second day of the BGMI Pro Showdown will be held on September 5.