Upthrust BGMI Ranbhoomi Season 2 Semifinals Day 2: Overall standings, top players, overview, and more

Team Insane are at the top of the BGMI Ranbhoomi Season 2 Semifinals standings at the end of Day 2 on Wednesday. They put in a stunning performance and earned 76 points despite not getting a single chicken dinner. Gladiator Esports are just behind them by three points in the second position. Team SouL hold the third spot with 68 points.

In the last few matches, GodLike Esports did not perform as expected. They are currently ranked 12th with 47 points. Team XSpark are in 15th place with 44 points after eight games, while Hyderabad Hydras are at the bottom of the standings with 11 points.

DeltaPG acquired the prime position in the kill leaderboard with 20 eliminations. Neyo from Team Soul, with 17 kills and a 2.1 F/D ratio, ranked second with 17 finishes, followed by Acqanox.

BGMI Ranbhoomi Season 2 Day 2 highlights

Team Insane moved up to pole spot after Day 2 (Image via Upthrust Esports)

In the first match, Genesis Esports had great momentum and emerged victorious with an astonishing 14 eliminations. Numen Gaming, who recently acquired Team Avii, collected 13 points, while Enigma obtained 11 points and eight finishes.

Team Soul exhibited fantastic gameplay and teamwork throughout the second match, pulling off a fabulous 11-kill victory. Chemin Esports also played admirably to garner 17 points. OR and Blind Esports secured eight points each.

Entity Gaming’s perfect rotation and technical gameplay helped them conquer the third round with 19 points. BGMI star Sarang led Team XSpark to achieve 17 important points, while 8Bit posted 11 points on the scoreboard.

GodLike placed 12th after eight matches (Image via Upthrust Esports)

The fourth battle witnessed a well-coordinated play by Team Soul, who easily took a five-kill victory. Medal and Chemin Esports also put up a good show to claim 10 points each. However, this match saw the second consecutive poor performance from Godlike Esports.

The fifth match’s zone shrunk around Erangel’s School, where Velocity Gaming eventually got the chicken dinner with five frags. Team Insane, fighting wisely, scored 13 points, including seven eliminations. Team XSpark and Chemin Esports got eight points each.

Overall rankings of BGMI Rangbhoomi after Day 2 (Image via Upthrust Esports)

8Bit sealed a 12-kill victory in the last match of the day. Team Insane yet again played strategically and seized 23 points, including 17 finishes. Blind and Gladiators Esports grabbed 10 and nine points, respectively.

Poll : 0 votes