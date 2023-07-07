Upthrust BGMI Ranbhoomi Season 2 Semifinals Day 3: Overall standings, match-wise overview, and more

Team 8Bit has maintained a consistent upward trajectory and emerged as the frontrunner after Day 3 of the Upthrust BGMI Ranbhoomi Season 2 Semifinals. The team accumulated an impressive 50 points in the latest round, resulting in a total of 116 points with 72 finishes. Gladiator Esports, who is in good form, was in second place with 99 points and 62 eliminations, while Team Insane slipped to third place with a below-average day.

Team Soul also saw a drop in their ranking and finished in fourth place, while Team X Spark and GodLike occupied 10th and 11th positions, respectively. Velocity Gaming and Global Esports haven't had impressive performances so far.

BGMI Ranbhoomi Season 2 Day 3 highlights

Team Insane has shown great consistency so far in the Semifinals (Image via Upthrust)

In the first match, WSB Gaming, featuring players like Attanki and Aaru, snatched victory from Team 8Bit, securing seven eliminations. However, 8Bit garnered 15 points to strengthen their ranking. Numen Avii led his team to third place with 13 points.

OR Esports showcased balanced gameplay and teamwork, securing first place in the second match with 10 eliminations. Neyoo guided Team Soul to second place with six eliminations, while God's Reign settled for third place with four finish points.

Entity Gaming slipped to 12th place (Image via Upthrust Esports)

Team XSpark demonstrated courageous gameplay in the end circle, securing a fierce victory in the third battle. BGMI pro Manya, the MVP of the match, showcased exceptional skills, earning seven eliminations and leading his team, Blind, to the second position.

In the fourth round, played in Miramar, Medal Esports capitalized on their perfect position, claiming victory with seven eliminations. Star BGMI player Jonathan delivered an outstanding performance, propelling GodLike Esports to the second rank. Team Aladin secured the third position with 12 points.

BGMI Ranbhoomi Semifinals overall standings after Day 3 (Image via Upthrust Esports)

The strategic and patient gameplay of Medal Esports proved successful once again in the fifth round, resulting in their triumph. Velocity Gaming encountered difficulties while trapped inside houses during the final circle and had to settle for second place. Although Soul was eliminated early, Akshat was recognized as the MVP for the five eliminations he notched.

In the final battle of the day, Team Aladin demonstrated excellent zone management, securing a chicken dinner with nine eliminations. However, it was Team 8Bit that maintained their position at the top of the leaderboard with 15 eliminations, with BGMI star Beast earning the MVP title for his five crucial frag points.

Poll : 0 votes