The Upthrust BGMI Ranbhoomi Season 2 Semifinals have concluded, determining the top 16 teams that qualified for the finals. The 5-day stage saw rosters compete in 20 matches, at the end of which Team 8Bit came out on top. The squad started slowly, but gained momentum as the tournament progressed and finished at 160 points, out of which 106 came through fragging.

Following them closely, Entity Gaming led by SaumRaj showcased exemplary gameplay on the penultimate day to climb to second place, and maintained that till the final match. Team Insane, who was on top at the end of the second day, slipped to third place with 148 points. Meanwhile, Gujrat Tigers, consisting of seasoned players like Prince and Eggy, did well to finish fourth with 139 points.

Upthrust BGMI Ranbhoomi Season 2 Semifinals overall standings

Numen Gaming, which consists of star players like Gill and Avii, had some bad initial days but finished in fifth place with 133 points. Despite not performing at their peak, God's Reign managed to play well enough to secure the sixth rank with 133 points. On the other hand, Gladiator Esports, who were strong contenders to top the standings until day 4, concluded their journey in ninth place with 128 points.

Fan-favorites Team Soul and Team XSpark had their ups and downs, and hence they settled for 12th and 15th place, respectively. Both will undoubtedly aim to demonstrate consistent performance in the finals to emerge as champions. In contrast, Blind Esports, a team in outstanding form, concluded their journey with the 14th rank.

Semifinals ranking of BGMI Ranbhoomi S2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Unfortunately, Orangutan Esports narrowly missed the opportunity to participate in the finals and had to settle for the 17th rank. Meanwhile, another fan-favorite, GodLike Esports, have been experiencing a decline in their performance and this was evident as they failed to qualify with a mere 97 points.

Enigma Gaming, who recently formed their new BGMI roster, will require some time to regain their previous level of performance. Unfortunately, the team concluded their journey at the 21st rank. Similarly, another Indian organization, Global Esports, featuring the prominent IGL Mavi, secured the 23rd rank. Regrettably, both of these teams have been eliminated from the competition.

Entity GamlaBoy was the top fragger of the BGMI Ranbhoomi S2 Semifinals, followed by SprayGod from Team Aladin and Savitar from Numen Gaming with 35 and 33 frags, respectively.

Poll : 0 votes