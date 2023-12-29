Upthrust BGMI Survival Saga Season 3 Semifinals Day 1: Overall scoreboard, highlights, and more

The Semifinals of the Upthrust BGMI Survival Saga Season 3 commenced on December 29. A total of 24 teams are contesting for the 16 spots in the final stage. Reckoning Esports emerged as the star performer of Day 1 with 59 points and one Chicken Dinner after four matches. They got off to a brilliant start to the event as they managed 19 points in the opener. Shikarijod from their roster took 10 eliminations today.

Revenant Esports, led by Sensei, also began the Semifinals on a good note, securing 59 points and one Chicken Dinner. Their star athlete, Fierce, showcased his skills and picked up nine kills. They managed to win the sixth game held on the Erangel map.

Day 1 results of BGMI Survival Saga Season 3 Semifinals

Reckoning and Revenant played well on Day 1 (Image via Upthrust Esports)

Ash-led Orangutan Gaming ensured third position with 54 points. The club clinched the fifth match, which was played on the Miramar map. Megastars came fourth with 52 points. The lineup failed to win any of their matches but presented consistent performances.

Gujarat Tiger claimed the fifth spot with 42 points. The side conquered the fourth game, due to which they ended up in the top five on Day 1. Team Omega, the former Team Soul’s BGMI roster, came seventh with 41 points. The superstar squad played exceptionally well in the third game and collected 27 points there. Their athlete, Neyo, took eight kills in four matches.

Global Esports took the 13th spot on Day 1 (Image via Upthrust Esports)

Team Manya, who is set to join Team Soul, garnered 35 points and secured eighth position. The Manya-led crew notched up a commendable 29-point Chicken Dinner in the second encounter. However, the team failed to perform in their other three matches today.

WSB Gaming and Team Tamilas gained ninth and 11th places with 35 and 32 points respectively. TMG Esports ranked 12th with 30 points despite securing a 22-point Chicken Dinner in the opening game of the Semifinals. Hydra Esports and 8Bit accumulated 28 and 23 points to their respective names.

GodLike Esports struggled on Day 1 of BGMI Survival Saga Semifinals (Image via Upthrust Esports)

Entity Gaming collected only 11 points and came 21st in the overall table. GodLike Esports had a horrible beginning, as the Jelly-led squad garnered only seven points in four matches. Big Brother Esports also faltered and grabbed five points today. They ranked 24th in the overall standings on Day 1 of the BGMI Survival Saga Semifinals.