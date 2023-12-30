Upthrust BGMI Survival Saga Season 3 Semifinals: Overall standings, qualified teams for finals, and more

The two-day Semifinals of the Upthrust BGMI Survival Saga Season 3 ended on December 30, 2023. The 16 finalists have been selected for the Grand Finals, starting on January 2, 2024. Reckoning Esports finished first with 123 points in 12 matches. The lineup was consistent, and notched up two Chicken Dinners.

Team Manya, the ex-Blind Esports’ roster, finished second with 92 points and two Chicken Dinners. The star lineup exhibited an improved performance in their last four games and jumped to second on the overall scoreboard. A total of 24 teams participated in the Semifinals and each of them played eight matches on December 29 and 30.

Qualified teams for Upthrust BGMI Survival Saga Season 3 Finals

Here are all the teams that qualified for the Grand Finals:

Reckoning Esports Team Manya Revenant Esports Team Tamilasj Dragon Esports Medal Esports TMG Esports Orangutan Gaming Hydra Esports Megastars Team Omega Genxfm Esports Team 8Bit WSB Gaming Galaxy Esports Chemin Esports

Revenant Esports looked in fantastic shape from the first day and finished third with 85 points. Team Tamilas seized the fourth spot with 78 points despite no Chicken Dinner. Their athlete, MrIGL, was the third-best individual performer with 14 kills.

Reckoning Esports secured prime spot in Semifinals (Image via Upthrust Esports)

Dragon, Medal, and TMG secured fifth, sixth, and seventh positions with 75, 74, and 73 points respectively. Godplayz from TMG was the star player in the Semifinals with 16 points. Orangutan Gaming struggled on Day 2 and dropped to eighth spot with 73 points. Digger from their crew picked up 15 frags.

Team Omega took 11th place in the Semifinals (Image via Upthrust Esports)

Hydra Esports claimed ninth place with 70 points. They added 42 points in their last four games today. Team Omega managed 67 points and finished 11th in the Semifinals, followed by Genxfm and 8Bit. WSB Gaming ranked 14th with 57 points.

Galaxy Esports and Chemin Somehow managed 56 points each and ensured their seats in the Grand Finals of the BGMI Survival Saga. They were 15th and 16th in the overall scoreboard.

Bottom eight teams were eliminated from the BGMI Survival Saga event (Image via Upthrust Esports)

Team Aaru collected 52 points and, unfortunately, ended up in the 17th spot. GodLike Esports faced another disappointing result and could not grab a place in the Grand Finals. The Jelly-led lineup scored only 35 points. Global Esports also faltered and ranked 20th with 33 points. Entity Gaming and Big Brother Esports were in the 23rd and 24th positions, respectively.