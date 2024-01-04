Upthrust BGMI Survivors Saga Finals Day 3: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Team Tamilas have acquired first rank in Upthrust BGMI Survivors Saga Finals after the conclusion of 18 games. The side earned 230 points and four Chicken Dinners in the first three days of the Finals. Medal Esports were in second spot with 190 points. The Paradox-led roster improved their performance in the past two days, and grabbed a strong place without any Chicken Dinner.

Team Omega held third with 182 points, including 98 eliminations. Dragon Esports fell from the first to fourth spot with 177 points after their poor showing on Day 3. Orangutan and Revenant grabbed seventh and eighth positions respectively, while Team Soul and Hydra Esports were 13th and 14th with 103 and 101 points, respectively.

Day 3 results of Upthrust BGMI Survivors Saga Finals

Team Tamilas claimed first rank after Day 3 (Image via Upthrust Esports)

Match 13 - Erangel

Megastars pulled off a 23-point victory in the day's opening match. WSB Gaming showed great teamwork and claimed 19 points with the help of seven kills. Team Tamilas and Medal ensured 15 points each there.

Match 14 - Miramar

Immortal’s eight eliminations assisted Reckoning Esports to win the second game of the day with 29 points. Orangutan collected 24 points after displaying their prowess. Hydra Esports and Medal added 15 and 11 points to their respective names.

Match 15 - Sanhok

The Sanhok battle saw Team Tamilas clinch a 23-point Chicken Dinner. Orangutan yet again looked great and added 19 crucial points to their tally. Genxfm and Team Omega took 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Overall scoreboard after BGMI Survivors Saga Finals Day 3 (Image via Upthrust Esports)

Match 16 - Vikendi

Team 8Bit displayed a stunning comeback in the Vikendi encounter and grabbed a 27-point triumphant. Their BGMI pro Juicy took five kills alone in this match. Team Tamilas and Soul claimed 22 points each, while Revenant picked up 14 points.

Match 17 - Erangel

Manty helped Team Tamilas win their second Chicken Dinner with 25 points. Revenat Esports posted 21 points, whild WSB Gaming gained 15 points there. Medal and Hydra were knocked out with no points.

Match 18 - Miramar

Team Tamilas conquered their third victory of the day with 26 points, while Maxy and Manty from their squad grabbed five kills each. Medal Esports put on a fantastic performance and secured 20 points. Revenant and 8Bit garnered 16 and 13 points, respectively, in the 18th game of the BGMI Survivors Saga Finals.