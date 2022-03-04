Velocity Gaming releases its BGMI roster consisting of Daljit, Kratos and others

Since the conclusion of the first BGMI official tournament, Battlegrounds India Series 2021, many organizations have seen changes in their squads. While some squads have found their groove, others are still experimenting with new combinations.

Among the latest to join the bandwagon is India's most successful Valorant team Velocity Gaming. As per revelations in a recent stream, the organisation's BGMI roster has been released from contract.

Velocity Gaming dissolves its BGMI roster

Velocity Gaming @officialvlt



Presenting to you, Velocity Gaming BGMI lineup.



With a synergy built over the years, we bring in these 4 masterminds together at VLT to conquer and destruct.



Are you ready to face it?



#FeelTheVelocity The leaks are out, the hopes still intact, it's time we gift it to you.Presenting to you, Velocity Gaming BGMI lineup.With a synergy built over the years, we bring in these 4 masterminds together at VLT to conquer and destruct.Are you ready to face it? The leaks are out, the hopes still intact, it's time we gift it to you.Presenting to you, Velocity Gaming BGMI lineup.💪With a synergy built over the years, we bring in these 4 masterminds together at VLT to conquer and destruct.🔥Are you ready to face it?#FeelTheVelocity https://t.co/oHWDXXY6hV

Velocity Gaming forayed into BGMI by signing a popular and able lineup of Team IND (Insidious Esports).

However, the signing didn't go as planned and the team failed to perform well in all the major and minor tournaments. The biggest blow came after the team failed to get past round 3 in BGIS. The team accumulated only seven points in three matches and couldn't qualify for the quarter-finals.

Velocity Gaming's owner, Manoj Kashyap aka Sentinel revealed that they have released the BGMI lineup. Specifically, he spoke about two of their players, Daljit (Daljit Singh) and Attanki (Randeep Singh Bhullar) who have been released. It is unclear whether Kratos (Samir Choubey), the IGL, is on the team or has also been released.

Snax (Raj Varma) left the team shortly after BGIS. He got offers from eight teams but decided to join the second runners-up of BGIS 'Team XO'. Snax along with new teammates, was crowned champion of Skyesports BGMI Grand Slam 2022.

Slayer, an old member of Team IND, took Snax's spot in the team, but the team's performance did not improve. The team played horribly in the recently concluded Skyesports GrandSlam and were placed last. The team managed to hold on to their eighth position in OR Championship - Legends Rise 2022.

Gametube @GametubeI



In 2022, BGMI will see four major tournaments,

BMOC - BGMI Open Challenge

BMPS - BGMI Pro Series Season 1

BMIS - BgMI India Series

BMPS - BGMI Pro Series Season 2 Krafton unveiled 2022 BGMI Esports road map, featuring a total prize pool of 6 Cr INR .In 2022, BGMI will see four major tournaments,BMOC - BGMI Open ChallengeBMPS - BGMI Pro Series Season 1BMIS - BgMI India SeriesBMPS - BGMI Pro Series Season 2 Krafton unveiled 2022 BGMI Esports road map, featuring a total prize pool of 6 Cr INR .In 2022, BGMI will see four major tournaments,👉BMOC - BGMI Open Challenge👉BMPS - BGMI Pro Series Season 1👉BMIS - BgMI India Series👉BMPS - BGMI Pro Series Season 2

In addition to Krafton's announcement of four major tournaments with prize pools of 6 crores INR, third-party organizers like Sky Esports and Villager Esports have also been conducting regular events, making the Battlegrounds Mobile India esports scene hot.

It will be interesting to see how Velocity Gaming bounces back into the scene. Fans will also be interested in knowing which team Daljit and Attanki will join since both players are among the best in the country.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan