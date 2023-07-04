Villager BGMI Pro Invitational Season 2 Day 1: Overall standings, top players, highlights, and more

Day 1 of the BGMI Pro Invitational Season 2 League saw Revenant Esports take the first spot with 45 points in four matches. Team Soul and Team Aladin stood behind in second and third places with 43 and 38 points, respectively. Despite not getting any Chicken Dinners, both teams were consistent today.

8Bit, OR, and Team Gladiators acquired third, fourth, and fifth positions after the opening day. Team XSpark and GodLike ranked 13th and 15th with 21 and 19 points, respectively. Entity and Hyderabad Hydras took 13 points each. Orangutan had a bad start, finishing in the last position with only six points. Blind Manya, Soul Goblin, and GodL ClutchGod were the top three individual performers, with 12 kills each.

Day 1 results of BGMI Pro Invitational Season 2 League

The thrilling opening match saw a 2 vs. 2 battle between Gods Reign and Team Soul in the end circle. Employing his game sense, Blaze helped Gods Reign register a 10-kill Chicken Dinner. Team Soul, after losing its last fight, came second with 13 points. Meanwhile, Blind Esports had an aggressive start after claiming 17 points, which included 14 eliminations.

Overall standings of Villager Pro Invitational League Day 1 (Image via Sportskeeda)

In the second match, OR Esports took a completely unexpected turn to snatch victory from Team Xspark's mouth. The jelly-led squad conquered a mammoth 21-kill Chicken Dinner. Team XSpark and Numen Gaming earned 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Chemin Esports triumphed with 7 kills in the third encounter between Group B and C. However, Gladiators Esports earned the most points in the match as they took 13 eliminations along with the second position. BGMI pro DeltaPG grabbed seven kills.

Team WSB showed many technical moves to clinch the fourth round with 13 frags. Medal Esports and Team Soul had quite a good game scoring 11 points each. Blind and OR Esports could not collect a single point for themselves.

Revenant Esports, who recently finished as runners-up in the Nodwin BGMI Champions Cup, achieved a huge 18-kill victory in the fourth match. Rivalry secured 13 points, while GodLike Esports gained 12 crucial points after fighting fiercely. BGMI veteran Clutchgod was the top performer with seven kills.

Team 8Bit played wisely in the eighth circle of the sixth match and successfully won it with eight finishes. Team Aladin also displayed an interesting performance and got 17 points thanks to Vexe’s five kills.

