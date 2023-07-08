Villager BGMI Pro Invitational Season 2 Day 4: Overall standings, top players, overview, and more

Team Soul has consolidated their pole position with 142 points after the conclusion of the BGMI Pro Invitational Season 2 Day 4. Manya-led Blind Esports amassed 131 points, occupying the second seat in the overall ranking. Medal Esports, who won three Chicken Dinners, earned third place with 121 points. Gladiators Esports was fourth with 111 points, including 78 eliminations.

Orangutan Esports, with 110 points and two Chicken Dinners, stood in fifth after a steady performance throughout their 16 games. Team GodLike acquired 11th position with 96 points and will need to be consistent in their upcoming 12 matches.

Velocity Gaming, led by BGMI star Punk, is currently in the red zone, ranking 21st with 69 points after Day 4. Global and Reckoning were 23rd and 24th with 53 and 52 points, respectively.

BGMI Pro Invitational Season 2 Day 4 highlights

Team Aladin made several key decisions to get a thrilling 10-kill Chicken Dinner in an intense battle in the first game's end zone. Akshat's survival gameplay in the last few circles led Team Soul to gain 11 points. WSB and Mayhem bagged 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Akshat's mental strength in the final battle helped Team Soul pull off an unexpected victory in the second match with 14 eliminations. Esportswala eliminated Entity in their last clash and claimed 18 points.

Some renowned teams like XSpark, GodLike, and Hyderabad Hydras fail to meet expectations.

Overall points table after Day 4 (Image via Sportskeeda)

With seven frags, Autobotz Esports emerged triumphant in the third round. Blind Esports, who topped the table, clinched 16 eliminations despite being knocked out at fourth position. Gladiator and Global Esports managed to take 14 and 9 points, respectively.

Medal Esports defeated WSB in the end zone of the fourth encounter and secured a magnificent six-kill win. Orangutan, showing spectacular fighting skills, grabbed 15 points, including 10 finishes. Blind Esports picked up nine kills but could not earn a single position point.

After multiple failures, Team XSpark ensured their first Chicken Dinner of the tournament with eight kills. Medal Esports had another splendid game, adding 18 points to their chart. It was also a great battle for Hyderabad Hydras, who took 12 points.

BGMI pro Goblin from Soul dethroned Manya from the prime spot in the top fragger list after getting 34 finishes. Manya held second place with 30 kills, followed by DeltaPG with 28 kills.

Poll : 0 votes