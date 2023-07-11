Villager BGMI Pro Invitational Season 2 Finals: Teams, schedule, and more

The three-day Villager BGMI Pro Invitational Season 2 Finals are scheduled to take place from July 11, 2023, to July 13, 2023. A total cash prize pool of 22 lakhs has been allocated for the event. After the completion of the League Stage on July 9, 2023, the best 16 performing teams are now gearing up for the finale of the tournament.

Contesting in six matches daily across three days, these participants will try their best strategies to win the Pro Invitational S2 and the prize money of 10 lakhs. Some experienced teams, like GodLike and Velocity Gaming, failed to perform well in the league stage and could not secure spots in the finals.

Villager BGMI Pro Invitational Season 2 finalists

Listed below are all the Villager BGMI Pro Invitational Season 2 finalists:

Team SouL Blind Esports Team XSpark Medal Esports Esportswala Numen Gaming Team WSB Orangutan Autobotz Gladiators Esports 8Bit Revenant Gods Reign Aladin Chemin Esports Entity Gaming

Team SouL were the best-performing unit in the previous stage, acquiring pole position and displaying consistency throughout their 24 games. Their stars, Goblin and Neyoo, demonstrated phenomenal fragging skills and carried the team to the top position.

Blind Esports' emphatic run continued in the league phase as they secured the second position in the standings. Meanwhile, Team XSpark made a much-needed and remarkable comeback after disappointing results in a number of notable third-party tournaments.

Despite being newly formed squads, Medal and Esportswala did well in the league stage, securing fourth and fifth spots, respectively, after playing 24 matches.

Avi-led Numen Gaming, which features BGMI veteran player Gill, finished sixth after playing well in their last few matches. Orangutan Gaming, on the other hand, placed eighth in the table as they were eliminated in some of their matches.

Gladiators Esports, who recently conquered the Nodwin BGMI Champions Cup, put in a decent performance in the league stage. The Destro-led squad will be among the top contenders for a podium spot in the finals.

Revenant and Gods Reign, which are experienced BGMI teams, had a mediocre run in the league stage. However, just like Team Aladin and Chemin Esports, they somehow grabbed spots in the final round.

Despite claiming the same number of points, Entity overtook Velocity Gaming in the overall rankings by clinching one more chicken dinner than them. Due to this small difference, Velocity Gaming failed to qualify for the final stage of the tournament. Apart from them, popular teams like OR, GodLike, and Global Esports also didn't qualify for the round.

