Villager BGMI Pro Invitational Season 2 League Day 5: Overall standings, top players, and more

Following the conclusion of Day 5 of BGMI Pro Invitational Season 2, BIind Esports surpassed Team Soul to gain pole position with 182 points. Meanwhile, the Omega-led lineup dropped to second with 168 points. Medal Esports remained third with 135 points, owing to their three Chicken Dinners.

Surprisingly, Esportswala jumped to fourth with 135 points, followed by Team XSpark. Both units performed astonishingly on Saturday and will aim to carry their form to the sixth and last day of the League Stage.

Manya has regained the top position in the elimination leaderboard with 41 kills, while Godblin came second with 40 frags. Right beneath them stood Neyo with 34 eliminations.

Day 5 results of BGMI Pro Invitational Season 2 League

The first match’s end zone witnessed absolute dominance from Blind Esports, who pulled off an astonishing 15-kill victory. Their IGL, Manya, was the top player with six eliminations. Velocity Gaming, showing impressive strength, gained 12 points, while Team Aladin grabbed 11 of their own.

Velocity Gaming made no mistake in the second match and secured a seven-kill Chicken Dinner this time. However, it was Team Soul who adopted an aggressive approach and gained 19 points, including 13 finishes. Their renowned BGMI star Goblin knocked out six enemies. Meanwhile, Esportswala and Autobotz got ten points each.

Team WSB, who features two popular players, Aaru and Attanki, earned an important victory with 18 points. Team XSpark and Entity Gaming, collecting 11 points each, also had a fantastic game. While GodLike Esports faced a setback and couldn’t generate a single point.

Blind Esports got off to a splendid start in the fourth match, securing the Chicken Dinner with 12 kills. Their star BGMI fragger, Joker, took six individual frags. Meanwhile, Chemin and Velocity garnered 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Team XSpark’s sparkling performance in the fifth encounter led them to clinch a grand 17-kill Chicken Dinner. Entity Gaming and Neuman stole 12 and nine points, respectively, while Velocity and GodLike gained only four points each.

Autobotz Esports clinched victory in the sixth game with 21 points. Esportswala, maintaining consistency, amassed 13 points, while Team Aladin and Team XSpark gained 10 points each in the last game of the BGMI Invitational Day 5.

