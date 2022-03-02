Villager BGMI Winter Masters finals day 2: overall standings, top 4 players, and more

Day 2 of the Grand Finals of Villager Esports BGMI Winter Masters concluded just now. Although TSM didn't have a great day, they did get a lead on day 1. They are at the top with 75 kills and 133 points. Additionally, Enigma Gaming has jumped three places to finish the day in second place with 56 kills and 130 points.

Celsius FTW accumulated 68 points to finish in the top three with 108 points. BGIS Champion Skylightz Gaming also made a comeback to secure fourth place, while fan-favorite Team Soul grabbed the fifth spot.

GodLike Esports slipped four places to eighth rank with 92 points. However, SkyEsports champion Team XO didn't have a great day as they finished in 14th place.

Villager Esports BGMI Winter Masters finals Day 2 overview

In a 4v3 fight between Team XO and Skylightz Gaming, the former came out on top and claimed the chicken with 10 kills.

Celsius FTW obliterated the lobby in the second match of the day with a whopping 21 frags. Skylightz Gaming managed to hold on to their second place with two kills while Team Forever came in third place with five frags.

OR Esports was eliminated early but managed to grab six kills.

Enigma Gaming won the third match of the day with nine kills. Team Forever secured second place with eight finishes, followed by OR Esports with two frags.

With 13 finishes, Orangutan Gaming claimed the fourth match where their star player Believe emerged as the MVP with six frags. Skylightz Gaming occupied second place with seven kills.

The fifth match in Miramar was clinched by 8Bit with eight finishes, followed by Enigma Gaming with seven frags. The sixth match of the day was won by Global Esports with eight kills where Nakul took five kills to become the MVP of the match.

Top Fraggers after Day 2

TSM NinjaJod- 24 kills 7Sea Prince- 24 kills TSM Aquanox- 21 kills Enigma Saggy- 19 kills

TSM NinjaJod is currently at top of the Kill leaderboard with 24 kills. Prince secured second place, followed by Aquanox.

