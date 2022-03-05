Villager BGMI Winter Masters Finals Day 4: Overall ranking, top 5 players, and more

The fourth day of the Villager Esports BGMI Winters Masters finals has concluded. Three Chicken Dinners helped Enigma Gaming score 96 points in six matches to finish on top with 257 points. Orangutan Esports and TSM both slipped one place each to finish in second and third place respectively.

Fan-favorite Team SouL raked in 75 points to climb six places up to the fourth rank, while BGIS Champion Skylightz Gaming finished AT the fifth rank.

Villager Esports BGMI Winter Masters Finals Day 4 overview

Team SouL finished third place after BGMI Winter Finals Day 4 (Image via Villager Esports)

Orangutan Esports started the day with a bang by winning the first match. They took a whopping 13 kills in the match followed by Skylightz Gaming.

TSM showcased unreal rotation to win the second match of Erangel with 10 kills. Hyderabad Hydras was eliminated at the fourth spot but managed to grab 11 kills.

The third and fourth match of the day was played on Miramar and Erangel, and was won by Enigma Gaming with nine kills each. Team SouL grabbed 11 kills in the third while Team Forever accumulated 10 kills in the fourth match.

GodLike came in 13th place after finals day 4 (Image via Villager Esports)

Chemin Esports came out on top in the fifth match of the day with 11 kills. However, it was Team SouL that obliterated the lobby and topped the match table with a whopping 20 kills. SouL's Goblin was named MVP for his 10 kill contribution.

The sixth and final match of the day was again won by Enigma Gaming with 16 kills where Saggy was the MVP for his five frags. Team Soul showed patient gameplay this time to secure second place with four frags. Team Insane, however, went aggressive to grab 11 kill points.

Top fraggers after Day 4-

1. TSM's NinjaJod - 39 kills

2. Enigma's Saggy - 34 kills

3. Chemin's Destro - 34 kills

4. OR's Aditya - 34 kills

5. GodLike's Jonathan - 32 kills

TSM's NinjaJod retook his top fragger spot while GodLike Jonathan could only take one kill in the day. Saggy from Enigma Gaming and Destro from Chemin Esports secured second place and third place with 34 kills each.

Which mobile games do you play the most? Tell us by participating in a short survey here!

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan