Villager BGMI Winter Masters Grand Finals Day 1: Overall standings, top 4 players, and more

The Grand Finals of Villager Esports BGMI Winter Masters commenced today. In total, the top 16 teams will battle it out over 36 matches spread over six days for a massive prizepool of INR 15 Lakhs.

At the end of Day 1, TSM is on top of the table with 55 kills and 100 points. The team didn't take any Chicken Dinners, but played super aggressively to cross the triple-digit mark. Global Esports continued their golden run from the Semi Finals and grabbed second place with 22 kills and 61 points. The team focused on placement points and won two matches in the day.

7Sea Esports and GodLike Esports secured third and fourth ranks with 56 and 53 points respectively. Fan-favorite Team Soul also had a good day as they finished in sixth place.

Villager Esports BGMI Winter Masters Day 1 Match Standings

Team Soul secured sixth place after BGMI Winter Masters Finals Day 1 (Image via Villager Esports)

Global Esports showed clever gameplay to win the first match of Erangel with six kills. Although GodLike came third, the team managed to grab 11 kill points in the match.

7Sea Esports won the second match of the day played on Miramar with seven frags. Team Soul secured second place with eight frags while GodLike came third with five frags.

Global Esports again won the Erangel match of the day with five kills followed by Insane with eight frags. TSM took 11 kills in the match.

Day 1 overall ranking of BGMI Winter Masters Finals (Image via Villager Esports

Celcius FTW claimed the fourth match of the day with 10 kills. Team 8 Bit and Enigma Gaming secured second and third place with seven frags each.

Securing 12 kills, Team Soul claimed their first chicken dinner. Team XO secured second place with 10 kills, followed by Chemin Esports with 7 frags.

The last game in Miramar was aggressively played by TSM and 7Sea where both teams secured 18 and 16 kills respectively. The Chicken Dinner in the match was clinched by OR Esports with 3 frags.

Top Fraggers after Day 1

1. TSM's NinjaJOD - 19 kills

2. TSM's AquaNox - 18 kills

3. 7Sea's Prince - 14 kills

4. Chemin's Destro - 13 kills

