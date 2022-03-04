Villager BGMI Winter Masters Grand Finals Day 3: Overall standings, top 4 players, and more

Day 3 of the Grand Finals of Villager Esports BGMI Winters Masters just got over. Orangutan Esports dominated the day and won three of the six matches played. They took a huge jump and climbed ten places to the first position. The team accumulated 167 points with the help of 66 kills in total.

TSM had an average day once again, and they slipped to second place with 90 kills and 164 points. Enigma Gaming also slipped one place to finish third.

BGIS Champion Skylightz Gaming maintained their fourth place while GodLike climbed to the sixth rank. Fan-favorite Team Soul had a tough day as they slipped to the tenth rank.

Villager Esports BGMI Winter Masters finals Day 3 overview

Celsius FtW disqualified from the BGMI Winter Masters (Image via Villager Esports)

7Sea Esports won the first match of the day played on Erangel with 11 kills followed by Team Insane who also took 11 kills in the match. Team Forever led by Owais won the second match of the day with 12 kills. 7Sea Esports put up a tough fight but had to settle for second place with seven kills. Enigma Gaming played it safe and moved to the final circle with two kills.

The third match was won by Orangatun Gaming with 11 kills followed by Chemin Esports with eight frags. Team 8bit came third with nine kills. The fourth match of the day played on Miramar was won by Orangutan Esports with six kills. However, Hyderabad Hydras topped the points table with six kills.

Global Esports came out on top in the fifth match of the day with 12 kills. GodLike came second with 10 while Skylightz secured third place with three kills.

The sixth and final match of the day was won by Orangutan Esports with six frags. Chemin showed amazing rotation skills to grab second place with eight frags.

Top fraggers after Day 3

1) GodLike Jonathan- 31 kills

2) Chemin Destro- 28 kills

3) TSM NinjaJod- 27 kills

4) TSM Aquanox- 26 kills

5) 7Sea Prince- 26 kills

GodLike Jonathan was the top fragger with 31 kills, followed by Chemin Destro with 28 kills.

Edited by Siddharth Satish