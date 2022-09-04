“We can expect BGMI’s comeback in mid-October or early November”: War Mania CEO claims the issue of data privacy has been solved

Recently, in one of his Instagram stories, Hrishav Bhattacharjee, Founder & CEO of War Mania, claimed that several private meetings were held between the government and Krafton over BGMI’s ban. The executive further mentioned that data privacy issues have been resolved, and gamers can expect the game to return in mid-October or early November.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is undoubtedly one of the most popular games in India’s mobile gaming market. The BR title’s abrupt restriction in the country has hindered its flourishing esports ecosystem. It has already been more than a month since the game’s removal from virtual stores, and there has been no new official development from Krafton in recent days.

However, there are various influencers and stakeholders who have provided gamers with a beacon of hope.

Hrishav Bhattacharjee assures BGMI fans of the game’s comeback

Esports org War Mania CEO's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/@hrishavvvvvv)

Hrishav Bhattacharjee uploaded an Instagram story yesterday where he addressed several details around BGMI’s ban and its return to India. He claimed that multiple meetings were held between Krafton and the government. He also expressed his videos on several other issues.

His story reads:

“So, after several private meetings between the government and Krafton, the main issue, that is data privacy, has been solved, but some internal issues are going on, and for that reason, the delay is happening! We can expect a comeback in mid of October or else starting of November, but guys, it will be back, that is for sure.”

Hrishav also recommended that players not stop playing games after BGMI was banned and instead participate in a variety of titles, such as Apex Legends, New State, and Valorant Mobile (expected to be released later this year) until the battle royale title is back.

Additionally, he expressed his views on other key issues and asserted that the name of the game would not be changed. Furthermore, Hrishav also highlighted the possibility of receiving the majority of updates like Royale Pass, new themed updates, and game modes in the form of an in-game update itself.

Several other important stakeholders in the BGMI community have also expressed their positive views over the game’s return to the country.

A few days after the ban, Shiva Nandy, CEO of Skyesports, highlighted that the ban on the game was an interim order. In his Instagram story, the executive claimed that the ban was not immediate but was in the pipeline for a few days. In other stories, he conveyed his views that Krafton was putting in efforts to bring back the game, and the game will 100% make a comeback.

In one of his livestreams, Dr. Rushindra Sinha, the CEO and founder of Global Esports, addressed the question about BGMI’s return. He stated that, as per the sources, the battle royale title could be back very soon.

Kuldeep Lather @Kullthegreat

Atheletes are free, orgs are looking for new ways and similarly TOs are struggling, it will take collective efforts to keep this ship sailing.

#Esports Everything about the game has come to end now finally.Atheletes are free, orgs are looking for new ways and similarly TOs are struggling, it will take collective efforts to keep this ship sailing. Everything about the game has come to end now finally. Atheletes are free, orgs are looking for new ways and similarly TOs are struggling, it will take collective efforts to keep this ship sailing. #Esports

A few days back, Kuldeep Lather, the CEO of Villager Esports, expressed his views and was of the opinion that everything around the game has come to an end. He emphasized that it would take collective effort to keep the ship sailing through this.

