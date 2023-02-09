"We will try to do great in 2023" - BGMI streamer Dynamo comments on future plans

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) star Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant, also known as Dynamo Gaming, is a well-known figure in the gaming world. In addition to his popularity as a streamer, Dynamo has also brought attention to his esports organization, Hydra. He has used his platform to promote the team and its players, helping to establish Hydra as a force in the Indian gaming scene. During a recent livestream, when the BGMI streamer was interacting with his fans, he commented on Hydra's plans for 2023. Here's what Dynamo said:

"Absolutely true (on being suggested that Hydra needs big content creators). Let's see what we can do. We will do something good in the future. We will try to do great in 2023. Besides that, many things are going to happen in the future. Many new creators are arriving soon. So, please shower them with your love too."

In addition to the arrival of new content creators to Hydra, Dynamo has also hinted at an exciting development that his fans can look forward to in the future.

"I am pretty proud of that thing" - BGMI star Dynamo talks about doing a big event in Nagpur

As Dynamo commented on his plans, he also teased something big that might happen in Nagpur, Maharashtra, India. After claiming to be proud of the same, Dynamo also asked his fans to join him in Nagpur for the reveal. He mentioned that he would inform them soon via social media about the surprise. Here are Dynamo's exact words:

"We are going to do something really, really big and awesome in Nagpur soon, and I am pretty proud of that thing. So, everyone who lives around Nagpur should come for that thing. I am thinking about making a video around the whole segment so that you guys get to know why I'm going. I might also make a reel on Instagram to notify everyone who wants to come."

Apart from teasing the development, Dynamo also provided a hint regarding the new content creators that would be joining Hydra. He said:

"You guys know them very well."

Interestingly, this is not the first time Dynamo has been vocal about Hydra's future. In multiple streams during January 2023, Dynamo consistently hinted at recruiting new content creators for the organization. Apart from the new recruits, the BGMI star had also talked about layoffs. He stated that creators who were inconsistent and failed to make meaningful contributions to the organization would be let go.

In another livestream, Aaditya "Dynamo" had also mentioned having to make some tough decisions for Hydra.

As one of the first-generation streamers and content creators to popularize PUBG Mobile and BGMI, Dynamo has played a crucial role in shaping the Indian gaming community. He rose to fame through his YouTube livestreams, where he showcased his gaming skills and entertained viewers with engaging commentary. Dynamo's impact on the industry is undeniable, and he continues to be a major influencer in the world of gaming and esports.

Note: The quotes in this article have been translated by the writer.

