When will BGMI be available on iOS? Users unable to play game despite the servers being live

Krafton's announcement of BGMI's official return to the Indian market and the servers becoming available from May 29, 2023, has spurred a new wave of excitement among fans. Android users were able to preload the game ahead of time, and select individuals have already gained access to the battle royale title, but others are still unable to connect to the servers, resulting in dampened spirits.

Ob the other hand, iOS users have not been able to download the game at all. However, it will not be long until all players (irrespective of their platform) are able to jump into the battle royale title, as the developers have provided fans with an update. Here's everything you need to know about it.

BGMI iOS download is expected to start soon

In one of the recent posts on BGMI's official handles, Krafton clarified the game's current situation and explained why players have not been able to get into the game despite preloading it. They also addressed the game's availability on the iOS platform.

As per the official announcement, this is a phased roll, and players won't be able to get into the game immediately. However, this is not a cause for concern since everyone will eventually be let in. It is important to note that since the BGMI servers will be opened in phases, only a limited batch of gamers will be able to get in at any point.

Thus, individuals who have not received access might be next in line. This is completely randomized, so all that users can do is sit back and wait for their turn.

On the other hand, when it comes to the iOS platform, the download is expected to commence from noon. Therefore, users will be able to download BGMI from the Apple App Store very soon. Irrespective of their platform, players will definitely be able to play the game by the end of the day.

Welcome Back event in BGMI

In order to commemorate the relaunch of their battle royale title in the Indian market, the developers have launched a new Welcome Back event. Players are in for a treat with this event, as it will run until late June, and they can also earn multiple permanent covers, outfits, and even several other time-limited items. Additionally, individuals can benefit from a variety of login rewards as well.

