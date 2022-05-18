When will new season start in BGMI 2.0 update? (May 2022)

A few days ago, the BGMI 2.0 update was made available to the players. With this update, Krafton has added a variety of brand-new content to the game, including the official release of the Livik map. Following the release of the new version, players are now anticipating the commencement of the upcoming ranked season - C2S6 (Cycle 2 Season 6).

Similar to previous seasons, a tier reset will occur and players will drop down in rankings based on their current rank. They will also receive the season rewards based on the highest tier they have achieved during the season.

The following section covers more details about the start of the new season in the BGMI 2.0 update.

What is the release date and time of the new season in the BGMI 2.0 update? (May 2022)

Players can find the end date of the C2S5 in this section in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

The current season, C2S5 (Cycle 2 Season 5), will conclude on May 18, 2022. After that, the tiers will be reset. The next season, which will be known as C2S6 (Cycle 2 Season 6), will be made available by Krafton in the BGMI 2.0 update on May 19, 2022 at about 5:30 AM IST.

Following the start of the new season, players will have to start their grind up the tiers once more to obtain the new prizes and rewards set up by the developers, including a set, parachute, and other items. Furthermore, with the 2.0 update, the bronze tier now has three mini tiers, while the silver tier has four mini tiers.

New Royale Pass Month 11 in BGMI 2.0

Along with the ranked season, a new season/edition of the Royale Pass will be released - Month 11. Players will be able to buy the two premium editions – Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus – for 360 and 960 UC, respectively.

Through them, players will be able to add a variety of special incentives in their accounts. A few of the leaked rewards include:

At rank 1: Electrotech Scar-L and Ultimate Trendsetter Set

Electrotech Scar-L and Ultimate Trendsetter Set At rank 5: Ultimate Trendsetter Cover and Ultimate Trendsetter Mask

Ultimate Trendsetter Cover and Ultimate Trendsetter Mask At rank 10: Ultimate Trendsetter Helmet

Ultimate Trendsetter Helmet At rank 15: RP Avatar (M11) and Lunar Spear Ornament

RP Avatar (M11) and Lunar Spear Ornament At rank 20: Sinisflame Molotov Cocktail

Sinisflame Molotov Cocktail At rank 30: Crimson Emblem Plane Finish and Blockade Ahead Emote

Crimson Emblem Plane Finish and Blockade Ahead Emote At rank 40: Biotech M16A4

Biotech M16A4 At rank 50: Purity Defender Cover and Purity Defender Set

Apart from these, there will be several free in-game items available as well, including a costume set, emote, and more.

Note: These are the leaked rewards, and the pass is yet to be made available in-game.

