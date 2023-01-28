"Why even bother accusing anyone?": BGMI streamer Scout’s reply on 'fake watching' remark

BGMI star Suraj "Neyoo" Majumdar recently sparked another controversy when he accused a certain streaming platform of generating fake-watching for its affiliated streamers. The allegations from the GodLike pro got many fans talking, who further tried asking their favorite creators about the same.

BGMI and PUBG Mobile veteran Tanmay "Scout" (sc0utOP) was also told about the same, who then replied during his live stream:

"I am not badmouthing Neyoo, but whatever he has said, he shouldn't have said that, especially when he is unaware of the exact statistics. Previously, I used to fight a lot with other creators, even those from GodL, but now we have backed off for good. I don't have any problem if anyone wants to express their opinions, but Neyoo's "fake-watching" remark is wrong. Why even bother accusing anyone?"

Scout reiterated that he didn't want to land in controversy by commenting on anything wrong. The BGMI streamer also claimed that he has been in the community for a long time and knows about others but doesn't want to talk about the past.

He further stressed that one must avoid such controversies and move on.

On being reminded that Neyoo's comments came on a lighter note, Scout replied:

"I know he has also worked on himself a lot, and I know that the 'chat' is trying to spice things up a bit. Again, my comments about him do not intend any harm."

In addition to Scout, S8UL Sid, Neyoo's former associate from their TSM Entity days, also commented on the matter.

"It will have to pay us more money": S8UL Sid in response to BGMI pro Neyoo's fake watching comments

S8UL Sid was also asked about his opinions on GodLike's BGMI star Neyoo's fake-watching comments during his recent live stream. Before refuting the claims about fake views on Loco, the S8UL team manager made it clear that he didn't intend any disrespect to Neyoo or any other streaming platform.

Addressing the controversy, S8UL Sid commented:

"The way we earn money on Loco is through watch hours. The streamers who regularly go live on Loco have an idea of how the watch hours are counted. If someone is fetching 200 watching, they will have an idea of how much they will earn. So, creators will get compensated accordingly."

Sid continued, explaining:

"Imagine if Loco applies the bot watching on our streams to propel our numbers. It will have to pay us more money. So, Loco has to be completely stupid to give us better numbers because it will have to pay us more."

The S8UL streamer said it would only make sense for companies to pay without getting benefits. Sid added that if Loco increases the watching by 20K from the backend, it will have to pay an exceptionally high amount of money, as every other streamer knows about the pay structure.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes