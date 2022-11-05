Neyoo's BGMI ID, in-game stats, YouTube earnings, and more in 2022

Suraj "Neyoo" Majumdar is one of the best Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) assaulters out there.

Neyoo rose through the ranks at Entity Gaming and TSM, competing in various national and international PUBG Mobile esports tournaments. However, he joined GodLike Esports after the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India and has never looked back since.

Neyoo has often been at the center of controversies. However, his gameplay and dedication to the game have silenced many of his critics.

Besides being a pro player, Neyoo is also a streamer. He doesn't stream as frequently as his contemporaries, but he attracts a large audience when he does.

Stats and other details about BGMI pro player and streamer Neyoo

BGMI ID and IGN

Neyoo's consistent performances in both Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile tournaments over the years have helped him garner a huge fanbase. His ID in BGMI is 5742264895, and his in-game name (IGN) is GODLneyomii.

Seasonal stats and rank

Neyoo plays as a frontline assaulter for GodLike Esports. He regularly features in third-party tournaments and scrims. This takes up most of his time.

However, since his return to regular livestreaming on YouTube, Neyoo has played multiple BGMI classic mode matches with his friends.

With 4267 points, Neyoo has successfully reached the elite tier, Ace, in the ongoing (and re-introduced) Cycle 3 Season 7. If he continues to play regularly, he might reach the Conqueror tier.

Snippet showing Neyoo's Battlegrounds Mobile India stats in the ongoing Cycle 3 Season 7 (Image via Krafton)

Neyoo has played 59 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. He has won six of those matchups and reached the top ten in 32 matches.

The streamer has dealt a total damage of 79411.0 with an average damage of 1345.9. He has also maintained a staggering F/D ratio of 7.32 and has outplayed 432 enemies.

The pro athlete's excellent sniping skills are evident in his headshot percentage of 15.5. He also has an average survival time of 11.6 minutes with an accuracy percentage of 14.5.

Neyoo's best outing in the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 is 29 finishes, with 4685 damage dealt in a single match.

Note: Neyoo's Battlegrounds Mobile India stats were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the season progresses.

YouTube earnings

Neyoo is a contracted player for GodLike Esports and earns a decent income from the organization. However, he also earns a hefty amount of money from his popular YouTube channel, which currently has over 505k subscribers. He has posted 161 PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India gameplay videos on the channel so far.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Suraj Majumdar has earned between $151 - $2.4k from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. He has also garnered over 2k subscribers and 64 lakh views on his videos during the same period.

Note: Although many popular streamers (including Neyoo) tread on the battlegrounds of BGMI regularly, Indian gamers are advised against playing the banned game.

