Nodwin BGMI Pro Scrims: Winners, prize pool distribution, overview, and more

OR Esports won the Nodwin BGMI Pro Scrims, which was held from June 5 to June 8. They accumulated an astonishing 52 points in one of their matches, contributing significantly to their total score of 83 points. Despite a lackluster league stage, 7 Sea Esports claimed the runners-up spot with 82 points. They missed out on the title by just one point but stood out as the most aggressive team in the finals, earning an impressive 57 frag points.
Team Destro, who had dominated the league stage, settled for third place with 59 points.
BGMI Nodwin Pro Scrims 2023 Finals overview
In the initial clash on Erangel, VST secured victory with six eliminations. The match offered double placement points. As a result, all teams adopted a cautious approach to maximize their position points. Medal earned 18 points, while Reckoning obtained 17 points.
The subsequent battle in Miramar, featuring double finish points, witnessed an incredible performance from OR Esports. With a total of 21 enemy takedowns, the squad claimed the chicken dinner, accumulating 52 points.
In the third encounter on Erangel, Team Destro took control and emerged victorious with 15 frags. Hector, a BGMI pro for Soul, led his team to second place while facing unfavorable conditions that limited their impact.
Medal Esports dominated the fourth battle in Sanhok, benefiting from advantageous zone positions and making the most of the opportunity. BGMI star OR Jelly single-handedly secured second place for the team.
In the final match of the event, 7Sea Esports rose to the top with 12 eliminations, earning them a total of 32 points due to double placement points. Once again, OR Esports kept their consistency, securing third place but with a single frag.
Prize pool distribution of the BGMI Pro Scrims 2023
The total prize pool of the Pro Scrims was ₹8,00,000, and the winner got more than 35 percent. Here is the detailed distribution:
- Champions - ₹3,00,000- OR Esports
- 1st Runners-Up - ₹1,00,000- 7 Sea Esports
- 2nd Runners-Up - ₹80,000- Team Destro
- 4th Place -₹75,000 - Medal Esports
- 5th Place - ₹75,000 - God's Reign
- 6th Place - ₹40,000 - Reckoning Esports
- 7th Place - ₹30,000 - VST
- 8th Place - ₹20,000 - Rivalry Esports
- 9th Place - ₹10,000 - Team Soul
- 10th Place - ₹10,000 - Team 8Bit
- 11th Place - ₹10,000 - Revenant Esports
- 12th Place - ₹10,000 - Orangutan Esports
- 13th Place - ₹10,000 - BLIND Esports
- 14th Place - ₹10,000 - Team Tamilas
- 15th Place - ₹10,000 - Nigma Galaxy
- 16th Place - ₹10,000 - Psyche
Gods Reign secured the fifth position, while the fan-favorite Team Soul failed to capitalize on their good form and could only gather 37 points, primarily relying on 26 placement points. Blind Esports, the champions of the Domin8r Series, showcased a lot of aggression, leading to early exits in their several matches.