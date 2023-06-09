Nodwin BGMI Pro Scrims: Winners, prize pool distribution, overview, and more

OR Esports won the Nodwin BGMI Pro Scrims, which was held from June 5 to June 8. They accumulated an astonishing 52 points in one of their matches, contributing significantly to their total score of 83 points. Despite a lackluster league stage, 7 Sea Esports claimed the runners-up spot with 82 points. They missed out on the title by just one point but stood out as the most aggressive team in the finals, earning an impressive 57 frag points.

Team Destro, who had dominated the league stage, settled for third place with 59 points.

BGMI Nodwin Pro Scrims 2023 Finals overview

Top eight teams from Nodwin Pro Scrims (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

In the initial clash on Erangel, VST secured victory with six eliminations. The match offered double placement points. As a result, all teams adopted a cautious approach to maximize their position points. Medal earned 18 points, while Reckoning obtained 17 points.

The subsequent battle in Miramar, featuring double finish points, witnessed an incredible performance from OR Esports. With a total of 21 enemy takedowns, the squad claimed the chicken dinner, accumulating 52 points.

In the third encounter on Erangel, Team Destro took control and emerged victorious with 15 frags. Hector, a BGMI pro for Soul, led his team to second place while facing unfavorable conditions that limited their impact.

Overall scoreboard of BGMI Pro Scrims (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Medal Esports dominated the fourth battle in Sanhok, benefiting from advantageous zone positions and making the most of the opportunity. BGMI star OR Jelly single-handedly secured second place for the team.

In the final match of the event, 7Sea Esports rose to the top with 12 eliminations, earning them a total of 32 points due to double placement points. Once again, OR Esports kept their consistency, securing third place but with a single frag.

Prize pool distribution of the BGMI Pro Scrims 2023

The total prize pool of the Pro Scrims was ₹8,00,000, and the winner got more than 35 percent. Here is the detailed distribution:

Champions - ₹3,00,000- OR Esports

1st Runners-Up - ₹1,00,000- 7 Sea Esports

2nd Runners-Up - ₹80,000- Team Destro

4th Place -₹75,000 - Medal Esports

5th Place - ₹75,000 - God's Reign

6th Place - ₹40,000 - Reckoning Esports

7th Place - ₹30,000 - VST

8th Place - ₹20,000 - Rivalry Esports

9th Place - ₹10,000 - Team Soul

10th Place - ₹10,000 - Team 8Bit

11th Place - ₹10,000 - Revenant Esports

12th Place - ₹10,000 - Orangutan Esports

13th Place - ₹10,000 - BLIND Esports

14th Place - ₹10,000 - Team Tamilas

15th Place - ₹10,000 - Nigma Galaxy

16th Place - ₹10,000 - Psyche

Gods Reign secured the fifth position, while the fan-favorite Team Soul failed to capitalize on their good form and could only gather 37 points, primarily relying on 26 placement points. Blind Esports, the champions of the Domin8r Series, showcased a lot of aggression, leading to early exits in their several matches.

