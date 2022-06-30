Nodwin Gaming BGMI Masters Series 2022: Updated points table and schedule after Week 2 Day 3

Day 3 of the Week 2 Qualifiers of the BGMI Masters Series ended last night. The 24 teams (divided into three groups) played three intense matches.

While some teams staged a successful comeback, others succumbed to the pressure of the competition. Team Orangutan replaced Orange Rock Esports at the top of the table. Meanwhile, GodLike Esports made a huge leap and found themselves in the tenth position.

Nodwin Gaming BGMI Masters Series 2022: Match results and points table (Week 2 Qualifiers Day 3)

Enigma Gaming maintained their momentum and bagged the first chicken dinner of the day, securing a whopping 16 kills. Team Orangutan followed suit in the second match and won a 12-frag chicken dinner.

However, the day will be remembered for GodLike Esports' comeback. The team rewrote their fate and emerged as champions in the final and third game of the day, accumulating eight kills in the process.

Here's a look at the overall ranking of the BGMI teams at the end of Week 2 Qualifiers' Day 3:

Team Orangutan (100 points, along with one chicken dinner) Enigma Gaming (73 points, along with two chicken dinners) Orange Rock Esports (73 points, including one chicken dinner) Revenant Esports (60 points) Team Soul (55 points) Chemin Esports (54 points) Team 8Bit (54 points) Marcos Gaming (52 points) Blind Esports (50 points, along with one chicken dinner) GodLike Esports (47 points, along with one chicken dinner) Team XO (46 points, along with one chicken dinner) Hydra Esports (45 points) Team Insane Esports (42 points) Skylightz Gaming (41 points) FS Esports (39 points, along with one chicken dinner) Team Enigma Forever (39 points) Nigma Galaxy (38 points) Team X Spark (33 points) Hyderabad Hydras (33 points) Rivalry Esports (32 points, along with one chicken dinner) Global Esports (30 points) Team SoloMid (24 points) 7 Sea Esports (14 points) R Esports (10 points)

With tonight being the last matchday of the Week 2 Qualifiers, it remains to be seen whether Team Orangutan retains their top position in the points table. With an extra game in hand, Enigma Gaming will also be looking to reach the top.

What is the schedule of the ongoing BGMI Masters Series 2022?

As of today (30 June), it has been six days since the ongoing LAN event began. The invited teams have participated in blisteringly intense matches on the maps of Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok. However, there are still 16 matchdays left until the eventual champions are crowned.

Here is a look at the detailed schedule alongside the match timings for the remaining matchdays at the BGMI Masters Series LAN event:

Second Week

Qualifiers (Remaining Day): 30 June (8.00 pm - 10.30 pm)

Weekly Finals - 1 - 3 July (8.00 pm - 11.30 pm)

Third Week

Qualifiers: 4 - 7 July (8.00 pm - 10.30 pm)

Weekly Finals: 8 - 10 July (8.00 pm - 11.30 pm)

Fourth Week

Grand Finals: 13 - 17 July (8.00 pm - 11.30 pm)

The entire community is excited to see which teams make it to the top 16 when the League Stages conclude tonight.

