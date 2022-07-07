Nodwin Gaming BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) schedule and points after Week 3 Day 3

The ongoing BGMI Masters Series has reached its final week leading up to the Grand Finals. Yesterday’s matches (Week 3 Day 3) ended with a bang, and Chemin Esports ended the day at the top of the points table. Many teams who were posited in the bottom eight were seen giving a tough fight and accumulating decent points.

BGMI Masters Series 2022: Match results and points table (Week 3 Qualifiers Day 3)

Silencing their critics, Chemin Esports continued their domination by winning the first match of the day. The team hoisted their flag on Erangel, accumulating 11 kills in the process. Meanwhile, Global Esports accrued 21 points, and FS Esports followed them closely with 17 points from the match.

Blind Esports won the second match of the day. Although the side secured seven kills en route to the chicken dinner, Team XO stole the spotlight as they collected 23 points from the match. XO finished second and had 11 kills to their credit.

Announcing their comeback, Global Esports bagged home the final chicken dinner of the day. They decimated 12 enemies in the match. While FS Esports ended in the second position (seven kills), GodLike Esports finished third (three kills).

Here's a look at where all the BGMI invited teams are posited at the end of Week 3 Day 3:

Chemin Esports (95 points, along with three chicken dinners) Team XO (90 points) Team Orangutan (73 points, along with two chicken dinners) Global Esports (70 points, along with one chicken dinner) Orange Rock Esports (69 points) Marcos Gaming (64 points) Team Enigma Forever (54 points, along with one chicken dinner) R Esports (50 points, along with one chicken dinner) Skylightz Gaming (50 points) Blind Esports (48 points, along with one chicken dinner) Team SoloMid (41 points) 7 Sea Esports (38 points) Hyderabad Hydras (37 points) FS Esports (36 points) Revenant Esports (35 points) Enigma Gaming (31 points) Team X Spark (27 points) GodLike Esports (27 points) Hydra Esports (25 points) Rivalry Esports (25 points) Team Insane Esports (24 points) Team 8Bit (21 points) Team Soul (17 points) Nigma Galaxy (16 points)

Tonight, Chemin Esports will try to increase their lead at the top of the table. Team XO will try to overtake them. Meanwhile, popular sides like Team Soul, Nigma Galaxy, and Team 8bit will play all three matches tonight and try to stage a comeback.

Schedule for the forthcoming matchdays in the ongoing Nodwin Gaming BGMI Masters Series 2022

Third Week

Qualifiers (Last day): 7 July (8.00 PM - 10.30 PM)

Weekly Finals: 8 - 10 July (8.00 PM - 11.30 PM)

Fourth Week

Grand Finals: 13 - 17 July (8.00 PM - 11.30 PM)

With tonight being the final day of the Qualifiers, all teams will try to put on a great showing. It is now to be seen which 16 teams can make their way to the Week 3 Weekly Finals.

