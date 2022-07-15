Nodwin Gaming BGMI Masters Series updated points table and match timings after Grand Finals Day 2

The BGMI Masters Series has reached its last stage - the Grand Finals. Sixteen qualified teams from the League Stages are battling against each other to be crowned champions of the biggest LAN event in the history of Indian esports.

While some teams have continued their domination from the League Stages, a few teams are yet to shine on the grand stage. It is to be seen which team makes it to the top at the end of the event.

BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals Day 2: Overview and points table

Chemin Esports' Delta has become the talk of the town after his exploits in the first match of Day 2 of the Grand Finals. He snatched victory from the hands of an overconfident Team Soul.

While Hector went outside the safe zone and got knocked out, Delta completed a 1v3 on Omega, Akshat, and Goblin. Global Esports also had a decent outing as the team secured third place with 13 kills.

The second match, played on Sanhok, was won by Revenant Esports, who enjoyed the favor of the safe zone for the entire match. Paradox's IGLing skills helped the side take home a 12-kill chicken dinner. While Chemin Esports finished second, Team Insane Esports finished third. However, both teams had four kills to their respective tally.

Team Orangutan announced their comeback by clinching the third chicken dinner of the day. The side secured nine kills on the terrain of Miramar. Team Enigma Forever also had a great game as they managed to kill nine enemies, finishing third. Meanwhile, Team Soul finished second again.

Repeating the feat of Day 1, Global Esports won the final match of Day 2. The young guns took home a 17-kill chicken dinner and secured 32 points from the match. While Chemin Esports finished second (one kill), Orange Rock Esports finished third (four kills).

Here's a look at the points table after the second day:

Global Esports (112 points, together with two Chicken Dinners) GodLike Esports (94 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Team Soul (94 points) Chemin Esports (90 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Team Orangutan (84 points, together with two Chicken Dinners) Team Enigma Forever (82 points) Team XO (51 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Skylightz Gaming (48 points) FS Esports (48 points) Revenant Esports (47 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Team Insane Esports (47 points) Orange Rock Esports (39 points) Enigma Gaming (39 points) Blind Esports (30 points) Team 8Bit (27 points) Nigma Galaxy (23 points)

BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals match timings

The Grand Finals of the BGMI Masters Series is broadcast exclusively on television (Star Sports 2 channel) and different streaming platforms (LOCO and Glance Live). Fans can catch live coverage between 8:30 PM and 11:30 PM (IST) in English, Hindi, and Tamil. The Grand Finals will conclude on July 17 (Sunday).

Here's an overview of the match timings for the remaining matchdays:

Match 1 - Erangel - 8:30 PM

Match 2 - Sanhok - 9:20 PM

Match 3 - Miramar - 10:10 PM

Match 4 - Erangel - 11:00 PM

It remains to be seen whether Global Esports can increase their lead at the top of the points table or if any other BGMI team can overtake them in the three matchdays left.

