Novaking's BGMI ID, in-game stats, YouTube earnings, and more in 2022

Rahul "Novaking" Dhankar is a popular figure within the BGMI community. He is well-known for his rank push streams, where he tries to posit himself amongst the top classic players in the country every season. Furthermore, his love and commitment to the game convinced GodLike Esports to sign him as a content creator.

Although he hasn't been to many esports tournaments, he participated in the BGMI Masters Series LAN event as part of Rivalry Esports' roster.

Presently, Novaking only uploads gameplay videos of Battlegrounds Mobile India and vlogs on his YouTube channel. As expected, fans across the country are eagerly waiting for the streamer's return to regular livestreaming.

Details about BGMI pro player and popular YouTuber Novaking that fans should know about

BGMI ID and IGN

Novaking's sheer grit and dedication towards the game helped him amass a huge fanbase. These fans generally use his ID to send him popularity gifts as well as friend requests in-game, with most of them excited to play with the star and feature in some of his videos.

His BGMI ID is 517508814 and his in-game name (IGN) is RVLYxNovaking. (The RVLY in his name stands for Rivalry Esports).

Seasonal stats and rank

Novaking only plays classic matches in BGMI to churn out entertaining content from the game. In previous seasons, he had pushed his rank up to the Conqueror tier.

In the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7, Novaking has already reached the Conqueror tier, garnering 4910 points. Since he had previously reached higher tiers, he will possibly be looking to recreate that feat before the season concludes.

A snippet showing Novaking's BGMI stats in the ongoing Cycle 3 Season 7 (Image via Krafton)

Novaking has already played 283 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode so far. Alongside his teammates, the famed rank pusher has successfully claimed a Chicken Dinner in 26 of those matches and reached the top 10 in a whopping 160 matchups.

He has managed to deal a total of 242884.4 damage with an average of 858.2 per game. On top of this, Novaking has maintained a praiseworthy F/D ratio of 4.42 by eliminating 1252 enemies.

Furthermore, the YouTuber's clean head-tracing skills are evident in his headshot percentage of 16.1. He also boasts an average survival time of 11.4 minutes. His impact in most games is also reflected in his accuracy of 15.0%.

Novaking's best performance in the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 is 18 finishes with 3064 damage dealt in a single match.

Note: Novaking's stats were recorded while writing this article and are subject to change as the season progresses.

YouTube earnings

The pro athlete's primary source of income is his YouTube channel, which currently has over 604K subscribers. He has uploaded a total of 1539 BGMI and PUBG Mobile gameplay videos alongside his vlogs so far.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Rahul Dhankar has earned between $6 - $96 from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. Furthermore, Novaking's channel has received over 23K views in the same time period. However, since he has not been livestreaming for some time now, he has lost 2K subscribers in the mentioned timeframe.

Note: Despite popular YouTubers and pro gamers playing BGMI regularly, Indian players are recommended to avoid downloading and playing the banned game.

