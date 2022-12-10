Novaking's BGMI ID, stats, F/D ratio, clan, YouTube income, and more in 2022

Rahul "Novaking" Dhankar is a content creator known for his persistence, hard work, and dedication to Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). His rank push videos and livestreams have become immensely popular over the years. A 10-day livestream in 2021 helped him reach great heights, and he is now among the top gaming streamers in India.

Apart from being a popular streamer and content creator, Novaking has also played the Battlegrounds Mobile India Esports LAN tournament. He was last seen donning the jersey of Rivalry Esports.

Since Battlegrounds Mobile India was banned in India, Novaking only posts gameplay videos and vlogs on his YouTube channel. Fans across the country eagerly await his comeback to regular livestreaming.

Details about BGMI pro player and streamer Novaking that fans should know about

BGMI ID and IGN

Fans looking for Novaking's BGMI ID can use this code — 517508814 — or his IGN, RVLYxNovaking (RVLY stands for Team Rivalry), to find his profile.

Novaking is the leader of the CCkkcc clan in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Fans can send requests to join his clan to play alongside him.

Seasonal stats and rank

Novaking's stats in Battlegrounds Mobile India C3S7 speaks volume about his prowess as a player (Image via Krafton)

Novaking is currently ranked Diamond II in the ongoing (and re-introduced) Cycle 3 Season 7, accumulating 3560 points. He is expected to reach the Ace tier in the next few days.

The content creator has participated in 28 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. He has obtained a chicken dinner in eight matchups (with a staggering win rate of 27.6%) and has helped his team reach the top 10 in 18 matches.

Novaking has dealt a total damage of 28132.9 and an average damage of 970.1. He has also managed to maintain an F/D ratio of 5.41 and has outplayed 157 enemies. His remarkable assaulting skills are highlighted in his headshot percentage of 11.5 with 18 headshots.

In the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7, Novaking's best outing came in a match where he gathered 19 finishes, with 3268 damage dealt in the process.

Note: Novaking's Battlegrounds Mobile India stats were collected at the time of writing and will change as the season progresses.

YouTube earnings

Novaking is a content creator at GodLike Esports and earns good money from the organization. However, he also owns a popular YouTube channel with more than 602k subscribers. To date, the rank pusher has uploaded 1540 BGMI gameplay videos and vlogs to his channel.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Novaking has generated $3 - $55 from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. He has also garnered over 13.1k video views during the same period. However, these stats will improve when he returns to regular livestreaming.

Note: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was banned by MeitY of the Indian government under Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000. Hence, players in the country are urged not to play the BR game.

