Omega BGMI ID, C3S7 stats, YouTube earnings, and more (November 2022)

The in-game leader (IGL) of a team plays the most important role in a BGMI match. As a result, the demand for good IGLs in the esports scene has skyrocketed along with the game's popularity.

Sahil "Omega" Jakhar rose through the ranks and is considered to be one of the best IGLs in the country. He is currently contracted to the crowd favorite side, Team SouL. He even led the team to victory in the BMPS 2022: Season 1 and featured in the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2022: Main Event.

Apart from being a pro athlete, Omega is also a popular streamer. Many fans flock to YouTube and LOCO to watch and interact with their favorite star while he plays classic matches. He also occasionally plays games like Valorant and Among Us with his friends from the gaming community.

Stats and other details about BGMI pro player and streamer Omega

BGMI ID and IGN

Omega's leadership skills in both BGMI and PUBG Mobile scrims and tournaments have earned him a considerable fan following. Players also appreciate his ability to quickly read and respond to crucial situations. Fans can use his ID - 51280800308, and his in-game name (IGN) - SouLOmegàa to find his profile.

Seasonal stats and rank

Omega recently made a comeback and began livestreaming the game on YouTube once again. He has played multiple classic mode matches with friends and random teammates.

With 4742 points, Omega has successfully reached the elite tier, Ace Master, in the ongoing (and re-introduced) Cycle 3 Season 7. If he continues to play on a daily basis, he might even reach the Ace Dominator tier soon.

Omega has outstanding stats in the ongoing Battlegrounds Mobile India Cycle 3 Season 7 (Image via Krafton)

Omega has played 145 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. He has won 13 of those matchups and reached the top 10 in 83 matches.

The streamer has dealt a total damage of 148789.6 and an average damage of 1026.1. He has also maintained an F/D ratio of 5.80 and has outplayed 841 enemies.

The popular IGL's mechanical skills are evident in his headshot percentage of 18.5. He also has an average survival time of 11.4 minutes with an accuracy percentage of 12.2.

Omega's best outing in the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 is 19 finishes, with 2826 damage dealt in a single match.

Note: Omega's Battlegrounds Mobile India stats were recorded at the time of writing and will change as the season progresses.

YouTube earnings

Following the conclusion of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021, Omega was drafted into Team SouL from Chemin Esports, making him one of the highest-earning esports players in India. However, the streamer also earns a great deal of money from his popular YouTube channel, which currently has over 4.77 million subscribers. He has posted 378 Battlegrounds Mobile India gameplay videos and vlogs on the channel so far.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Omega has earned between $189 - $3K from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. He has also garnered over 7.5 lakh views on his videos during the same period.

Note: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is currently suspended by the Indian government. Indian gamers are advised against downloading or playing the BR title.

