OP Chiku's BGMI ID, stats, headshot percentage, clan, YouTube earnings, and more

OP Chiku is one of the fastest-growing Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) YouTubers right now. The 19-year-old from Jaipur has defied all odds to position herself among the most popular female gaming content creators in the country.

OP Chiku's YouTube channel shot to prominence thanks to her short gameplay. Thousands across the country love listening to her funny commentary as she changes her voice to give her in-game friend "Chaddi" a new identity.

Details about popular BGMI player and YouTuber OP Chiku that fans should be aware of

BGMI ID and IGN

Fans looking for OP Chiku's BGMI ID can use this code - 5194297559 - or her IGN OP๛ÇHiKu to find her profile. She has included special characters in her IGN to separate her ID from her fake ones. Her in-game ID level is 73, and her Evo level is 74.

OP Chiku is currently the co-leader of a clan called MrKhanna. Fans who wish to play with her can send requests to join the clan. Those who successfully make it to her clan might even get a chance to play matches with her in the new season.

Seasonal stats and rank

Popular YouTuber OP Chiku's stats in Battlegrounds Mobile India's concluded Cycle 3 Season 7 are impressive (Image via Krafton)

In the recently concluded Battlegrounds Mobile India's Cycle 3 Season 7, OP Chiku successfully reached the Platinum I tier, accumulating 3196 points. She is yet to play any matches in the new season.

The YouTuber took part in 44 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. However, she obtained chicken dinners in 16 matchups (with a great win rate of 36.4%) and helped her squad reach the top 10 in 38 matches.

OP Chiku managed to deal a total damage of 11078.6 and an average damage of 251.8. Her F/D ratio was 1.70, as she outplayed 784 enemies.

Her head-tracing skills in the BR title are highlighted in her headshot percentage of 16.0 (with 12 headshots). On average, the content creator survived 10.8 minutes in every classic mode match.

In the concluded Cycle 3 Season 7, OP Chiku's best outing came in a match where she accumulated six finishes, with 784 damage dealt in the process.

YouTube earnings

Being an independent content creator, OP Chiku's main source of income is her popular YouTube channel, which has more than 401k subscribers. She has uploaded 455 Battlegrounds Mobile India, PUBG Mobile, and PUBG Mobile Lite gameplay videos and vlogs to the channel.

Based on stats provided by Social Blade, OP Chiku has earned $1.2k - $19k from her YouTube channel in the last 30 days. She has also garnered over 47.4 lakh video views and 15k subscribers during the same period. These stats highlight her meteoric rise as a gaming content creator.

Note: Many content creators are playing Battlegrounds Mobile India on a daily basis. However, BGMI was blocked and removed from digital stores by the MeitY department of the Government of India on July 28, 2022. Hence, players in the region are urged not to download the game.

