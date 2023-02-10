Owais' BGMI ID, stats, headshot percentage, clan, YouTube earnings, and more in 2023

Mohammed "Owais" Lakhani needs no introduction to the BGMI gaming community. He is a pioneer in the esports world, starting his career as a PUBG Mobile player and earning titles while playing with Team SouL.

Despite the suspension of PUBG Mobile, Owais has remained dedicated to the game and continues to play scrims. After featuring in multiple teams, he built his own roster (Team Enigma Forever) after Battlegrounds Mobile India's emergence.

Besides being a popular player, Owais is also a streamer who livestreams the game on YouTube.

Details of renowned BGMI pro and YouTuber Owais

BGMI ID and IGN

Owais' BGMI ID can be easily found using the code 517485393 or his IGN, TEFxOwais027. The TEF in his IGN stands for the team he represents in tournaments and scrims - Team Enigma Forever. His in-game ID level is 74, and he has also reached level 51 in Evoground matches.

Owais is the sole leader of the clan he created called BOLTE. Fans who wish to appear on his livestream can request to join his clan.

Seasonal stats and rank

Owais' stats in the ongoing C3S7 in BGMI show his prowess as an all-round athlete (Image via Krafton)

In the new Battlegrounds Mobile India Cycle 3 Season 7, Owais successfully posited himself in the Ace Master tier, garnering 4780 points. Since he plays regularly, the YouTuber might reach the Conqueror tier soon.

The player has already taken part in 170 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. He has obtained a chicken dinner in 33 matches (with a win ratio of 19.4%), helping his squad reach the top 10 in 119 matchups.

Owais managed to deal a total damage of 161996.3 with an average damage of 952.9. He holds a stunning F/D ratio of 4.91, outplaying 834 enemies so far.

Owais has a commendable headshot percentage of 13.8 (with 115 headshots). On average, the pro athlete survived 13.7 minutes in every classic mode match.

In the re-introduced C3S7, his best performance was in a match where he accrued 16 finishes, with 2571 damage dealt in the process.

Note: Owais' stats were collected while writing the article. Since the season is in its first half, these stats are subject to change.

YouTube earnings

Being an independent content creator, Owais' primary source of income is his popular YouTube channel, which has more than 593 thousand subscribers. To date, he has uploaded 728 Battlegrounds Mobile India/PUBG Mobile gameplay videos as well as real-life vlogs on his channel.

Based on stats provided by Social Blade, Owais has earned between $23 and $369 from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. He has also accrued over 92.1 thousand video views during the same period. However, his prolonged absence from uploading content on the platform resulted in the loss of 2,000 subscribers.

Note: Multiple YouTubers play BGMI on a daily basis to create content. However, the title has been unavailable on digital storefronts in India since July 28, 2022. Hence, mobile gamers in the country should refrain from downloading or playing the game.

