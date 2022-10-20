Paras Official's BGMI ID, stats, YouTube earnings, and more in 2022

Paras "Paras Official" Singh is among the most popular BGMI YouTubers in India. He regularly uploads videos providing tips and tricks as well as news about the game.

The YouTuber recently featured in news headlines after he was attacked by a mob. The incident shook the entire Indian gaming community, who voiced their support for Paras. Although the attack left Paras heavily injured, he is still uploading videos on Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Details about BGMI pro player and popular YouTuber Paras Official

BGMI ID and IGN

Paras' videos have influenced a lot of young players who search for his profile in the game. They can do so using his BGMI ID - 5255286899.

Fans can also find Paras' BGMI profile using his in-game name (IGN) - ParaśOfficial. They can send him in-game popularity gifts that will help him maintain his place in the Superstar rankings, where he currently sits at the fifth rank.

Seasonal stats and rank

Paras is among the few players in the gaming community who spend most of their time playing Battlegrounds Mobile India. This is evident from the seasonal rankings, where his rank in all three modes (Solo, Duo, and Squad) is higher than most players on the server. However, his rank in Solo mode is the highest.

In the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7, Paras has already reached the Crown I tier, accruing 4150 points. With over four weeks left before the season concludes, the YouTuber might reach the Ace Dominator tier if he continues to play on a daily basis.

Snippet showing Paras Official's stats in the ongoing Cycle 3 Season 7 (Image via Krafton)

Paras has played as many as 51 classic matches in the TPP Solo mode so far. He has got hold of the Chicken Dinner in 8 of those matches and has reached the top 10 in 17 matchups.

Paras has managed to deal a total of 36853.9 damage with an average damage of 722.6. He has maintained a praiseworthy F/D ratio of 6.59 and has outclassed 336 enemies.

The popular YouTuber's great head-tracing skills are evident in his headshot percentage of 14.6. He also boasts an average survival time of 18.4 minutes (which is great considering he plays in the Solo mode). Furthermore, his impact on a match is reflected in his accuracy of 10.2%.

Paras's best outing in the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 is 23 finishes with 2239 damage dealt in a single match.

Note: These stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

YouTube earnings

Paras's primary source of income is his YouTube channel, which currently has over 1.12 million subscribers. He has uploaded a total of 749 BGMI and PUBG Mobile gameplay videos so far.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Paras earned between $521 - $8.3K from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. Furthermore, Paras' channel has received over 2 million views in the same timeframe.

Note: Although popular athletes and YouTubers (including Paras) have been playing BGMI regularly, Indian gamers are requested to refrain from playing the BR game as it is currently banned by the Government of India.

