Payal Gaming's BGMI ID, stats, monthly income, and more in July 2022

BGMI has given various gamers across India the opportunity to showcase their talent and become established names in the gaming community. Payal Dhare is one such endearing individual who has risen through the ranks to become a popular streamer.

Her humble nature and fun-filled streams have helped her garner a lot of fans. They look forward to her daily streams in which she interacts with the audience and helps them learn more about the game.

Details of popular BGMI streamer and content creator Payal Gaming

BGMI ID and IGN

Payal has a massive fanbase, and her fans often search for her in-game ID. They can use the unique code 5120321397 to find her profile. They can also use her popular in-game name (IGN) - S8ulPÄYÄL to search for her profile.

Seasonal rank and stats

Payal generally plays the BR title with her friends from the gaming community while she streams on YouTube. However, since she was busy doing shoots for Krafton, she could only play a few matches in the last couple of days.

Before Cycle 2 Season 6 ended earlier this morning, Payal successfully placed herself in the Ace tier with 4327 total seasonal points. However, she is yet to play any matches in the new C3S7.

BGMI streamer Payal's stats in the recently concluded Cycle 2 Season 6 (Image via Krafton)

Payal has participated in 130 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode and has secured Chicken Dinners in 38 matches in the recently concluded season. She has reached the top 10 in 102 games together with her teammates and has a top 10 percentage of 78.5.

Payal has dealt 67278.8 total damage with an average damage of 517.5. Furthermore, the streamer has maintained an F/D ratio of 2.98 and has outclassed 387 enemies.

Payal's survival abilities are highlighted by her average survival time of 9.8 minutes (which is great as she mainly played the Core Circle themed mode). Her marksman skills are reflected in the headshot percentage of 19.9.

In her best performance in the recently concluded BGMI's C2S6, she had 11 finishes and dealt 1956 damage.

YouTube income

Payal is one of the biggest gaming YouTubers in the country. Her channel, Payal Gaming, currently has over 2.31 million subscribers, making her the most popular female gamer in India.

Managed by 8bit Creatives, she is also an integral part of the S8UL content creation team, which recently got nominated for the Esports Awards.

Based on Social Blade's stats, Payal has generated revenue between $2.7K and $42.8K in the last 30 days from her popular YouTube channel. She has also gained more than 90K subscribers in this period.

Voice Packs

Payal is the only female streamer whose voice packs have been incorporated in BGMI. The voice packs appeared in the 1.9 version and in two variants - Basic and Special. While the former variant contains audio files in English, the latter contains voice packs in Hindi as well. Her voice packs have become immensely popular and are used by many players to communicate in matches.

