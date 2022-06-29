Scout's voice pack in BGMI released: How to get, price and more

The popular title, BGMI, hails from the Battle Royale genre and has several in-game features that facilitate exciting gameplay. Amongst all these features, voice packs containing audio messages play a crucial role. They help in communication during the game, which massively enhances players' performance.

Since January, each update in the game has incorporated voice packs featuring three popular streamers and players. The 1.8 update saw the addition of voice packs by Jonathan, Kaztro and Snax, while Payal, Ghatak and Dynamo were featured in 1.9. Scout's voice pack became the last one to be included in the ongoing 2.0 update after Mavi and Shreeman Legend.

Since many were urging Krafton to release Scout's voice pack for a long time, the announcement created a huge buzz in the BGMI community.

Details about popular BGMI star Scout's voice pack in ongoing 2.0 update

The inclusion of the basic voice pack featuring Tanmay "Scout" Singh was recently unveiled by Krafton through the official Facebook and Instagram handles of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The basic version of Dynamo's voice pack was added to the in-game shop earlier today. This follows the same format in which voice packs of popular stars like Jonathan, Kaztro, Snax, Payal, Ghatak, Dynamo and Mavi were introduced in Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, the voice packs of Shreeman Legend were exceptions to this norm.

Players can navigate their way to the Treasures section of the in-game shop and find Scout's basic voice pack in the third column. The voice pack is available at a fixed price of 250 UC. However, users must remember to purchase the pack quickly, as it will only be available in the BR title until July 17, when the update concludes.

The basic variant available in the game contains audio messages from Scout in English, while the upcoming special mythic voice pack variant (set to be released in a couple of weeks) will also contain audio files in Hindi.

The mythic variant could be added to a Lucky Crate. With that being said, it's still unknown if Krafton will introduce an exclusive event voice pack variant for Scout, like they did for Shreeman Legend.

Scout is one of the pioneers in Indian gaming and esports. Fans across the country consider him a cult figure. His insane nous and assaulting skills have resulted in millions following him on social media platforms and thousands flocking to watch his livestreams on a daily basis. Hence, his voice pack has already become a hot-selling item in BGMI.

The pro currently plies his trade in esports for Team X Spark, which is owned by him. As a popular esports player and content creator, Scout is set to influence many users to buy his voice pack.

However, since every previous mythic and event variant of the voice pack has charged players a lot of UC, many will be eyeing the basic voice pack variant of their favorite Battlegrounds Mobile India superstar, Scout.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far