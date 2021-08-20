Payal Gaming's BGMI ID, stats, subscribers, and more in August 2021

Since the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the game has amassed huge popularity in the mobile gaming world. The Battle Royale title has its fair share of content creators who stream on different platforms like YouTube and Twitch.

Payal Dhaare is one such BGMI streamer who posts videos on YouTube. This article looks at her current season statistics, including several finishes, F/D ratio, and more.

Payal Gaming's BGMI ID

Payal Dhaare’s BGMI ID is 5120321397. Her in-game moniker is S8uLPaYal.

Statistics for the current season

Squad matches played by Payal Dhaare this season (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Payal Dhaare has played 211 squad matches this season. Out of those matches, she has won 32 with a win rate of 15.17%. She finished 637 of her opponents and achieved an F/D ratio of 3.02.

Duo matches played by Payal Dhaare this season (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Payal Dhaare has only played two duo matches and has not won any. She finished off six players and has an F/D ratio of 3. She has not played any solo matches.

YouTube channel

Payal Dhaare's YouTube channel (Image via Payal Gaming; YouTube)

Payal Dhaare’s YouTube channel is called Payal Gaming, and it has over 1.35 million subscribers. The streamer reached a million subscribers one month ago and has a combined view count of over 73 million on her channel. Her most popular video was uploaded five months ago and had over 5 million views.

Players can click here to visit her channel.

Social media

Payal Dhaare's Instagram account (Image via Instagram)

The popular gamer has accounts on Instagram and Twitter

Instagram: Click here.

Twitter: Click here.

The statistics indicated in this article were valid at the time it was written. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more matches in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

