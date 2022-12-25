Pooja Khatri's BGMI ID, F/D ratio, YouTube income, and more

PUBG Mobile and its Indian variant BGMI have made a massive impact on the content creation space in South Asia. The popular BR shooter has sparked a streaming culture that has led to the rise of Dynamo, MortaL, sc0utOP, Ghatak, and many more.

Pooja Khatri is another BGMI creator who has been active for quite a long time. Although she is an actress who has appeared in well-known Indian shows like CID, Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, and Icchapyaari Naagin, Pooja has consistently been streaming.

Pooja Khatri: BGMI Character ID, In-game name, YouTube income, seasonal stats, and more

Pooja Khatri's in-game character ID, name, and other details (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Battlegrounds Mobile India assigns a special character ID to each user, like any other game. At the same time, players get to pick a unique IGN (in-game name) for themselves when logging into the game for the first time.

It is well-known that Character ID (UID) is permanent identification, while players will need a Rename Card to alter their Battlegrounds Mobile India nicknames. However, they can find anyone's account using either of them.

Pooja Khatri's Battlegrounds Mobile India UID is 5247279541, and her in-game name is PóòjaGaming. However, unlike most Battlegrounds Mobile India players, Pooja is not a part of any clan.

Pooja Khatri's F/D ratio, number of Chicken Dinners, tier, and other seasonal stats

Pooja Khatri's seasonal stats in the renewed Cycle 3 Season 7 (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Many prominent creators stopped streaming Battlegrounds Mobile India after it got blocked in July 2022. However, the game servers are still online, and the in-game Cycle 3 Season 7 got renewed twice. Thus, a section of streamers is still active, and Pooja Khatri is one of them.

In BGMI's renewed C3S7, Pooja has played 166 BR TPP Squad matches (Ranked) and won 31 Chicken Dinners. Furthermore, she has been featured in the "Top 10" 136 times with 746 finishes. At the same time, Pooja has maintained an F/D ratio of 4.49, which is quite remarkable.

Pooja Khatri's tier in the current cycle season, i.e., C3S7 (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Pooja Khatri's stats have an 86.6 (SS) rating in the current cycle season, while she resides on the Ace Master tier with a Season Rating of 7146. At the same time, Pooja's Season Rank is 24291.

Pooja Khatri's estimated YouTube earnings

Pooja Khatri's YouTube channel has more than 671K subscribers (Image via Google)

Pooja has an eponymous YouTube channel with 671K subscribers as of this writing. At the same time, she has more than 44 million aggregate views on her channel, where she livestreams BGMI quite consistently. Her channel has also featured gameplay videos of PUBG Mobile and GTA V RP in the past.

According to Social Blade, her channel has not seen much growth, and the views have also decreased compared to her past performance. The American social media analytics website has estimated her past 30-day earnings to lie within the range "$26 - $414," while her yearly income is estimated to be between $311 and $5K.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes