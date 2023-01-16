Prince BGMI ID, stats, headshot percentage, clan, YouTube earnings, and more in 2023

Meet "Prince" Bhahmbhatt is a veteran BGMI and PUBG Mobile esports player. He began his esports career playing for team INDIAN TIGERS. He is among the few players who have participated in almost all the LAN events of the game organized in India so far.

Prince also helped 7Sea Esports win the BGMI Showdown LAN event. However, he parted ways with the popular organization soon after the event and is now a free agent.

Apart from being a pro player, Prince is a popular YouTuber. He does POV livestreams that help his audience learn more about the game.

Details about popular BGMI pro player and YouTuber Prince that fans should know

BGMI ID and IGN

Fans looking for Prince's BGMI ID can use the code 5464863666 or his IGN PrinceOriginal to find his profile.

Following his departure from 7Sea Esports, Prince left the group's in-game clan as well, and he's currently not affiliated with any clan. Followers can invite him to join their clan and play classic matches with him.

Seasonal stats and rank

Prince is currently in the Ace tier in the ongoing (and re-introduced) Cycle 3 Season 7, after having accumulated 4488 points. The seasoned player will now be eyeing the Ace Master tier.

Prince's stats in Battlegrounds Mobile India's ongoing Cycle 3 Season 7 show his prowess as an all-round player (Image via Krafton)

The veteran has participated in 77 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. However, he has earned chicken dinners in only nine matchups (with a win rate of 11.7%) and has helped his squad reach the top 10 in 45 matches.

Prince has dealt a total damage of 91698.0 and an average damage of 1190.9. He has managed to maintain an F/D ratio of 6.31 and has outplayed 486 enemies.

His great head-tracing skills are evident in his headshot percentage of 17.5 with 85 headshots. On average, he has survived 12.5 minutes in every classic mode match.

In the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7, Prince's best outing came in a classic match where he garnered 25 finishes, with 3189 damage dealt in the process.

Note: Prince's stats were collected at the time of writing and will change by the end of the season.

YouTube earnings

As an independent content creator, Prince's main source of income is his YouTube channel, which has more than 124k subscribers. He has uploaded 374 videos on the channel. These include Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile gameplay as well as vlogs.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Prince has earned $37 - $588 from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. He has also garnered over 1.47 lakh video views during the same period.

Note: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was delisted from virtual storefronts (Apple App Store and Google Play Store) on July 28, 2022 following the orders of the MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) department of the Indian government. Hence, players residing in the country are advised against downloading or playing the game.

